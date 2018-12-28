Zach Norvell Jr. scored 20 points and No. 7 Gonzaga started with a 29-1 run against North Alabama in a 96-51 victory on Friday night, the Bulldogs' 13th straight win at Spokane, Wash.
Brandon Clarke had 16 points, 12 rebounds, four blocks and three steals for Gonzaga (12-2), which was ranked No. 1 for two weeks earlier this season. Rui Hachimura added 14 points, Josh Perkins scored 13 and Corey Kispert had 10.
Christian Agnew scored 18 for North Alabama (3-11), which is in its first year of Division I basketball and is still seeking its first win over a D-I opponent.
NO. 10 VA. TECH 85, MD.-EASTERN SHORE 40: At Blacksburg, Va., Ahmed Hill scored 20 points and Virginia Tech shot nearly 66 percent in its sixth consecutive victory.
Kerry Blackshear Jr. added 15 points and Wabissa Bede scored 14 for the Hokies (11-1), who continued their best start to a season in 100 years.
The Hawks (1-13) were led by Dontae Caldwell with 10 points as they lost their eighth in a row and 30th consecutive game on the road.
Women
NO. 4 MARYLAND 77, PENN ST. 61: At State College, Pa., Kaila Charles scored 16 of her 23 points in the second half and Maryland won its Big Ten opener. Stephanie Jones added 17 points, Taylor Mikesell had 13 and Shakira Austin grabbed 11 rebounds for the Terrapins (12-0).
NO. 10 TENNESSEE 98, MURRAY ST. 77: At Knoxville, Tenn., Rennia Davis had 20 points and 13 rebounds and Tennessee capitalized on its rebounding dominance.
Davis was one of seven Lady Volunteers (10-1) to score in double figures as Tennessee shot a season-best 50.6 percent and withstood a season-high 23 turnovers.
Note
The University of Connecticut asked a judge Friday to dismiss a complaint filed by former basketball coach Kevin Ollie, who contends his firing was in part racially motivated.
The school argues that the federal court doesn't have jurisdiction and Ollie doesn't make a specific claim under federal law in his complaint, which was filed this month.
UConn also says the former coach's lawyer never notified the school that he planned to bring the complaint despite a conference call between the sides minutes before the motion was filed. The school's lawyers described that as an "apparent attempt to deprive the university of the opportunity to be heard."
UConn fired Ollie in March after a 14-18 season, citing NCAA violations. The school said because the firing was "for cause" it did not have to pay the coach about $10 million left on his contract. Ollie filed an internal grievance seeking that money and the case is now headed to arbitration.
