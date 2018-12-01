Zach Norvell Jr. scored 23 of his career-high 28 points in the second half, and top-ranked Gonzaga wiped out an early double-digit deficit and beat Creighton 103-92 on Saturday.
The Bulldogs (8-0), who took over the No. 1 ranking this week after beating Duke in the Maui Invitational, overcame a boisterous crowd of more than 18,000 at the CHI Health Center to win in their first true road game.
The Bulldogs held Creighton (6-2) scoreless for nearly four minutes in the middle of the second half while going on a 12-0 run to go up 84-73.
Brandon Clarke added 27 points and 10 rebounds and Rui Hachimura added 22 and 11 boards for the Bulldogs.
NO. 2 KANSAS 90, STANFORD 84, OT: At Lawrence, Kan., Lagerald Vick hit the tying 3-pointer in the closing seconds of regulation, and then had eight of his 27 points in overtime for Kansas.
Dedric Lawson finished with 24 points and 15 rebounds, and Udoka Azubuike had 18 points and nine rebounds for the Jayhawks.
NO. 3 DUKE 113, STETSON 49: At Durham, N.C., freshman RJ Barrett had 26 points, seven rebounds and a season-high seven assists in Duke’s rout.
Cameron Reddish scored 23 points and Zion Williamson finished with 17 to help the Blue Devils (7-1) win their second straight.
NO. 5 NEVADA 73, SO. CALIFORNIA 61: At Los Angeles, Jordan Caroline scored 22 points and Nevada took control with a dominant second half. Tre’Shawn Thurman added 14 points and nine rebounds and Caleb Martin had 12 points for the Wolfpack.
NO. 7 MICHIGAN 76, NO. 19 PURDUE 57: At Ann Arbor, Mich., Jordan Poole scored 21 points as part of a balanced offense and Michigan (8-0) was stingy on defense as it routed a third ranked team this season.
Michigan’s Jon Teske matched his career high with 17 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Purdue’s Carsen Edwards scored 19 on 7-of-21 shooting and Ryan Cline added 15 points.
NO. 10 KENTUCKY 78, UNC GREENSBORO 61: At Lexington, Ky., Reid Travis scored 22 points, Keldon Johnson added six of his 13 points during a 14-2 second half run and Kentucky won its seventh straight.
The Spartans seemed poised to take control with a 55-50 edge with 13:08 remaining before Kentucky (7-1) had consecutive three-point plays by Travis and Ashton Hagans for a 56-55 lead.
Women
NO. 9 OREGON ST. 100, LA SALLE 46: At Corvallis, Ore., Kat Tudor had a season-high 24 points, including four 3-pointers, and the Beavers (6-1) easily dispatched winless La Salle.
