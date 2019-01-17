Apparently UW-Parkside senior Chavares Flanigan isn't content with only one player of the week award.
Flanigan, named Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference north division player of the week last week, made all 13 of his shots from the floor and scored a career-high 32 points on Thursday to help the Rangers beat Lake Superior State 83-81 in a GLIAC game at Sault Ste. Marie, Mich.
His 13 field goals made without a miss is the best in NCAA Division II this season and tied for seventh best all-time.
"Chip's performance ranked right up there with the best I have been around," said Parkside coach Luke Reigel. "He had a part of every big basket we had. It was impressive to watch."
The Rangers (8-7, 6-3 GLIAC) trailed 45-40 at halftime, but played a stretch of great defense, Reigel said, to take a 79-70 lead. The Lakers (9-6, 5-4 GLIAC) fought back and to tie the game. Brandon Trimble's jumper at the buzzer won the game for Parkside.
Top ten
NO. 5 GONZAGA 73, LOYOLA MARYMOUNT 55: At Spokane, Wash., Zach Norvell Jr. scored 17 points and Gonzaga used a stout defense to earn its eighth consecutive win.
Brandon Clarke added 13 points, Corey Kispert 12 and Rui Hachimura 10 for Gonzaga (17-2, 4-0 West Coast), which beat Loyola Marymount for the 20th straight time. The Zags have won 18 straight games at home.
NO. 6 MICH. ST. 70, NEBRASKA 64: At Lincoln, Neb., Cassius Winston scored a career-high 29 points, Nick Ward added 15 and Michigan State pulled away late to win.
Michigan State (16-2, 7-0) relied on tough defense to extend its school-record Big Ten winning streak to 19 games. The Cornhuskers (13-5, 3-4) had their school-record 20-game home win streak end.
Women
NO. 4 LOUISVILLE 91, VIRGINIA 43: At Lousiville, Ky., Asia Durr scored 20 points in 23 minutes and Louisville (16-1, 4-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) rolled.
NO. 7 MISSISSIPPI ST. 89, NO. 15 SO. CAROLINA 74: At Starkville, Miss., Teaira McCowan had one of the best nights of her career, finishing with 26 points and 24 rebounds to lead Mississippi State (17-1).
NO. 17 MICHIGAN ST. 77, NO. 9 MARYLAND 60: At East Lansing, Mich., Jenna Allen scored 16 points and Nia Clouden added 15 to lift Michigan State (13-4) to an upset win in the Big Ten.
Local
PARKSIDE 76, LAKE SUPERIOR ST. 63: Taylor Stephen, Alyssa Nelson and Hannah Plockelman each scored 13 points to help the Rangers win a Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference game at Sault Ste. Marie, Mich.
Parkside (6-9, 4-5 GLIAC) led 33-24 at halftime, then outscored the Lakers (5-11, 0-9 GLIAC) 21-10 in the third quarter.
