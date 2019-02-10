Asia Durr scored 34 points and No. 2 Louisville overcame a near-collapse in a 72-63 victory over Virginia Tech on Sunday at Blacksburg, Va.
Sam Fuehring added 21 points and 13 rebounds for the Cardinals (23-1, 10-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), who won their ninth in a row. Fuehring made consecutive driving baskets in the final quarter after the Hokies had closed to within 62-56 with under four minutes to play, allowing Louisville to avoid an upset.
Dara Mabrey scored 17 points to lead the Hokies (15-8, 2-8), but missed a pair of free throws with 3:49 to play that would have pulled Virginia Tech within 62-58.
NO. 3 OREGON 88, NO. 11 STANFORD 48: At Stanford, Calif., Sabrina Ionescu had 27 points, nine rebounds and eight assists, and Oregon ran its NCAA-best winning streak to 16 games.
Ionescu scored 17 of her points in the first half and made 12 of 20 shots as the Ducks (23-1, 12-0 Pac-12) ended Stanford's 22-game home winning streak.
NO. 4 NOTRE DAME 97, NO. 24 FLORIDA STATE 70: At South Bend, Ind., Milwaukee native Arike Ogunbowale scored 27 points and Jessica Shepard added 26 for Notre Dame.
Ogunbowale, who had just 13 points on 4-of-15 shooting in Thursday's loss at No. 25 Miami, moved closer to becoming the school's leading scorer. She has 2,301 points. Skylar Diggers-Smith is the all-time leader at 2,357.
Shepard had 26 points on 12-of-22 shooting for Notre Dame (21-3, 9-2 Atlantic Coast Conference).
NO. 6 MISS. STATE 91, TENNESSEE 63: At Starkville, Miss., Teaira McCowan had 24 points and 15 rebounds, Jordan Danberry added 20 points as Mississippi State pulled away late.
The Bulldogs outscored Tennessee by 16 in the fourth quarter to blow open a fairly tight game. Mississippi State (22-1, 10-0 Southeastern Conference) won its fifth game in six tries against the Lady Volunteers after failing to beat them the first 36 times.
NO. 7 OREGON ST. 82, CALIFORNIA 74: At Berkeley, Calif., Destiny Slocum scored 26 points and Oregon State overcame an 11-point deficit to win. Aleah Goodman added 15 points, and Mikayla Pivec had 14 to help Oregon State (20-4, 10-2 Pac-12) win for the 12th time in 14 games.
NO. 10 MARYLAND 62, NO. 20 RUTGERS 48: At Piscataway, N.J., Kaila Charles scored 17 points and Maryland extended its lead in the Big Ten. The Terrapins (22-2, 11-2 Big Ten), who have won seven straight, own a 1½-game lead in the conference over Rutgers (17-6, 9-3).
