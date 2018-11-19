R.J. Barrett scored 20 points, Cam Reddish added 16 and top-ranked Duke remained undefeated at the Maui Invitational with a 90-64 rout over San Diego State.
The Blue Devils (4-0) shot 52 percent, made 10 of 25 from 3-point range and improved to 16-0 in Maui while earning a spot in Tuesday’s semifinals against No. 8 Auburn.
Duke has been the talk of college basketball since its highly-touted freshmen shot the season out of a canon with a blowout win over then-No. 2 Kentucky. The five-time Maui champion Blue Devils arrived in paradise the favorites and played like it against the Aztecs (2-1).
Despite front-court foul trouble in the first half — Zion Williamson played seven minutes — Duke took control with an 11-0 run and led 49-32 by halftime behind Barrett’s 16 points.
The Blue Devils kept the runaway going with an early 8-0 run in the second half, building the lead to 71-46 on Williamson’s breakaway windmill dunk. Williamson had 13 points in 18 minutes.
NO. 7 NO. CAROLINA 101, SAINT FRANCIS 76: At Chapel Hill, N.C., Cameron Johnson scored 20 points, freshman Nassir Little added 19 and North Carolina won in the on-campus round of the Las Vegas Invitational.
Luke Maye had 11 points and 10 rebounds, Kenny Williams had a career-high nine assists and freshman Coby White finished with 16 points for the Tar Heels (5-0), who shot 52 percent and never trailed.
NO. 8 AUBURN 88, XAVIER 79: Bryce Brown scored 26 points, Jared Harper added 25 and Auburn outlasted Xavier in overtime to open the Maui Invitational.
The Tigers (4-0) shot poorly from the perimeter early and had a hard time shaking the new-look Musketeers (2-2), missing badly on a shot to win it in regulation.
Auburn took control in the overtime behind its defense, outscoring Xavier 11-2. The Tigers scored 31 points off Xavier’s 22 turnovers overall to earn a spot in the semifinals against the Duke-San Diego State winner. Ryan Welage had 17 points and Paul Scruggs 16 for the Musketeers.
Women
NO. 5 LOUISVILLE 74, BOISE ST. 55: At Boise, Idaho, Asia Durr scored 20 points and Arica Carter added 16 as Louisville used a smothering defense to win.
Louisville (3-0) opened the third quarter with a 19-3 run to take control of the game, building a 50-33 advantage with 3:26 remaining.
Boise State (3-1), which lost to Louisville 74-42 in the first round of the NCAA tournament in March, matched the Cardinals early, but struggled to keep pace with Louisville’s up-tempo game in the second half.
