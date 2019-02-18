Kyle Guy scored 23 points and No. 3 Virginia pulled away in the second half to beat No. 20 Virginia Tech 64-58 on Monday night at Blacksburg, Va.
Ty Jerome added 16 points and De’Andre Hunter had 10 for the Cavaliers (23-2, 11-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), who swept the regular-season series with their state rivals and won for the sixth time in their last eight visits to Cassell Coliseum.
Kerry Blackshear Jr. had 23 points and 13 rebounds for the Hokies (20-6, 9-5), who played their sixth game in a row without floor leader Justin Robinson (injured foot). Ahmed Hill added 16 points, but the Hokies made just 3 of 27 attempts from beyond the 3-point arc.
Women
NO. 5 NOTRE DAME 92, NORTH CAROLINA ST. 72: Milwaukee native Arike Ogunbowale scored 22 points and Notre Dame took over with 12 unanswered points in a dominating third quarter.
Marina Mabrey added 21 points for the Fighting Irish (24-3, 11-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), who led 41-36 at halftime.
Notes
Duke reclaimed the No. 1 spot in the AP Top 25 men’s college poll.
The Blue Devils replaced Tennessee, which had spent four weeks at No. 1 but fell to fifth after Saturday’s loss at Kentucky.
Gonzaga moved up a spot to No. 2, followed by Virginia, Kentucky, Nevada, Michigan, North Carolina, Houston and Michigan State.
Marquette dropped to No.11, while Wisconsin is No. 22.
In the women’s poll, Baylor remained the top team in the country. Oregon moved up to second, while UConn was third. Louisville slipped to fourth.
Notre Dame was fifth. Mississippi State, Stanford, Maryland, North Carolina State and Iowa rounded out the top 10. Marquette dropped to No. 11 from No. 8.
- Michigan State forward Nick Ward had surgery on his broken left hand and is expected to be out of for at least a few weeks.
Ward is the team’s second-leading scorer at 15.1 points a game and third-leading rebounder at 6.7 per game. The 6-foot-9 junior returned to school after putting his name in the NBA draft last year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.