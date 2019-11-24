College roundup: Cavaliers' rally burns Sun Devils

Freshman Casey Morsell scored 19 points, including the go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:02 remaining, and No. 7 Virginia rallied past Arizona State 48-45 to win the Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament on Sunday at Uncasville, Conn.
Mamadi Diakite added 15 points for the defending national champion Cavaliers (6-0), who shot 37% from the floor and trailed by nine points after a 19-0 run by the Sun Devils. That burst turned a 26-16 Virginia lead with 30 seconds left in the first half into a 35-26 second-half deficit.
Remy Martin had 21 points to lead Arizona State (3-2). He hit eight of his 16 shots, while the rest of the team went 9 for 26.
GEORGE WASHINGTON 66, UW-MILWAUKEE 63: Armel Potter scored 22 points as George Washington (2-4) won at the Island of the Bahamas tournament in Nassau. For the Panthers (5-2), Darius Roy scored 14 and Amir Allen added 10.
Women
NO. 5 SOUTH CAROLINA 84, CLEMSON 48: At Clemson, S.C., freshman Aliyah Boston had 13 points and South Carolina started the second half on a 19-4 run to rout its state rival.
South Carolina (6-0) had six in double figures, led by Boston and Mikiah Herbert Harrigan with 13 points each. Kobi Thornton led Clemson with 10 points.
NO. 8 LOUISVILLE 98, BOISE ST. 82: At Louisville, Ky., Jazmine Jones scored 22 points, Dana Evans added 20 and Louisville built a cushion with a hot shooting start.
The Cardinals (5-0) shot 71% in the first half, including 12 of 16 in the second quarter, for a 58-34 lead.
NO. 9 MARYLAND 107, QUINNIPIAC 52: Maryland built a big lead early and rolled to a victory.
The Terrapins (5-1) led 24-7 after the first quarter and by 21 at halftime in its fourth straight victory.
Shakira Austin scored all 16 of her points in the first half. The 6-foot-5 went 7 for 8 from the floor and grabbed seven rebounds to help Maryland finish with a 41-31 advantage on the boards.
Six players scored in double figures for Maryland, including freshmen Ashley Owusu with 19 and Diamond Miller with 17.