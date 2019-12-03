College roundup: Carr helps steer Gophers to victory

Marcus Carr scored a career-high 24 points plus nine assists and five rebounds, Daniel Oturu scored 21 points in 24 minutes after first-half foul trouble, and Minnesota never trailed in a 78-60 victory over Clemson in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Monday.

Gabe Kalscheur added 15 points, making three of five 3-pointers, and the Gophers (4-4) gained a much-needed win after several recent setbacks.

Carr, who sat out last season after playing in 2017-18 for Pittsburgh in the ACC, had only four points on 2-for-9 shooting in the previous game, a loss to DePaul. In the four defeats, including losses to Oklahoma, Butler and Utah, Carr shot 15 for 52 from the floor for 44 points and went just 4 for 20 from 3-point range.

The Gophers jumped out to a 15-4 lead, withstood three fouls on their star center Oturu, and held a 35-29 halftime edge. They created a double-digit advantage after that without much trouble. Kalscheur came off a screen for a catch-and-shoot 3-pointer on the wing for a 43-30 lead, and Michael Hurt's 3-pointer with 12:36 remaining pushed a lead to 69-52 before it grew to 22 points.

