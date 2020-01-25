College roundup: Baldwin, Butler prove too much for Marquette

Kamar Baldwin scored 19 of his 31 points in the final eight minutes, helping No. 13 Butler rally to beat Marquette 89-85 in overtime Friday night at Indianapolis.
The Bulldogs (16-4, 4-3 Big East) trailed by six with less than 2½ minutes left in regulation, but Baldwin scored nine straight to force the extra session and then 10 more as Butler snapped a three-game losing streak. Baldwin also had eight rebounds and five assists.
Markus Howard scored 26 points and Sacar Anim added 22 as the Golden Eagles (14-6, 4-4) had their three-game winning streak snapped.
NO. 6 LOUISVILLE 80, CLEMSON 62: At Louisville, Ky., Darius Perry set career highs with 19 points and five 3-pointers as Louisville rolled to its sixth consecutive victory on Saturday.
The Cardinals (17-3, 8-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) pulled away with a 20-0 first-half run and shot 66% before halftime.
NO. 9 VILLANOVA 64, PROVIDENCE 60: Collin Gillespie grabbed a rebound and found Jeremiah Robinson-Earl on the fast break for a dunk to turn back a Providence rally.
Gillespie, who also hit a pair of free throws with 28 seconds to play, scored 18 with eight rebounds for the Wildcats (16-3, 6-1 Big East).
NO. 14 WEST VIRGINIA 74, MISSOURI 51: At Morgantown, W.Va., Jermaine Haley had 15 points and nine rebounds, Miles McBride scored 15 points and West Virginia broke open a close game with a huge run early in the second half.
Oscar Tshiebwe added 14 pounds and eight rebounds, Gabe Osabuohien grabbed 12 rebounds and Derek Culver had 11 rebounds for the Mountaineers (16-3).
NO. 16 AUBURN 80, IOWA ST. 76: Isaac Okoro scored 19 points, Samir Doughty had 18 and Auburn held on to win in the opening game of the Big 12/SEC Challenge.
Okoro had 10 straight points to help the Tigers (17-2) take a 76-62 lead with under six minutes to play.
NO. 21 ILLINOIS 64, MICHIGAN 62: At Ann Arbor, Mich., Ayo Dosunmu hit a contested jumper from the free throw line with 0.5 seconds remaining to give Illinois the win. The Illini (15-5, 7-2) moved into sole possession of first place in the Big Ten and extended their winning streak to six.
NO. 24 RUTGERS 75, NEBRASKA 72: At Piscataway, N.J. , Geo Baker hit a 3-pointer with 1.2 seconds left as Rutgers improved its home record to 14-0.
Rutgers had four double-digit scorers, with Akwaski Yeboah leading the way with 20 points. Caleb McConnell and Jacob Young each had 12 and Montez Mathis 10.
Women
NO. 3 UCONN 98, EAST CAROLINA 42: At Greenville, N.C., Christyn Williams scored 26 points, Megan Walker had 15 points and 12 rebounds for UConn (18-1).