College roundup: Baldwin, Butler prove too much for Marquette

Kamar Baldwin scored 19 of his 31 points in the final eight minutes, helping No. 13 Butler rally to beat Marquette 89-85 in overtime Friday night at Indianapolis.

The Bulldogs (16-4, 4-3 Big East) trailed by six with less than 2½ minutes left in regulation, but Baldwin scored nine straight to force the extra session and then 10 more as Butler snapped a three-game losing streak. Baldwin also had eight rebounds and five assists.

Markus Howard scored 26 points and Sacar Anim added 22 as the Golden Eagles (14-6, 4-4) had their three-game winning streak snapped.

NO. 6 LOUISVILLE 80, CLEMSON 62: At Louisville, Ky., Darius Perry set career highs with 19 points and five 3-pointers as Louisville rolled to its sixth consecutive victory on Saturday.

The Cardinals (17-3, 8-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) pulled away with a 20-0 first-half run and shot 66% before halftime.

NO. 9 VILLANOVA 64, PROVIDENCE 60: Collin Gillespie grabbed a rebound and found Jeremiah Robinson-Earl on the fast break for a dunk to turn back a Providence rally.

Gillespie, who also hit a pair of free throws with 28 seconds to play, scored 18 with eight rebounds for the Wildcats (16-3, 6-1 Big East).

