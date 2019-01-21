Cassius Winston and Kenny Goins scored 14 points each to help No. 6 Michigan State beat No. 13 Maryland 69-55 Monday night at East Lansing, Mich., with balanced offense and stifling defense.
The Spartans (17-2, 8-0 Big Ten) have won 12 straight this season to take sole possession of first in the conference. Michigan State freshman Aaron Henry scored a season-high 12 points while Matt McQuaid and Xavier Tillman had 10 points apiece.
NO. 9 KANSAS 80, NO. 24 IOWA ST. 76: At Lawrence, Kan., Dedric Lawson had 29 points and 15 rebounds, Devon Dotson hit the clinching free throws with 5.9 seconds left and Kansas held on to win. Marcus Garrett added 16 points and Lagerald Vick had 14 for the Jayhawks (16-3, 5-2 Big 12).
NO. 11 NO. CAROLINA 103, NO. 10 VA. TECH 82: At Chapel Hill, N.C., freshman Coby White scored 27 points and North Carolina (15-4) knocked down a season-high 16 3-pointers.
POLLS: Tennessee is the new No. 1 in The Associated Press men's college poll after three of the top five teams lost last week. Duke was No. 2 and Virginia No. 3. Gonzaga and Michigan rounded out the top five.
Marquette rose to No. 12 from No. 15.
In the women's poll, the top eight teams stayed virtually the same with Notre Dame leading the way, followed by Baylor, UConn, Louisville, Oregon, Stanford, Mississippi State and N.C. State.
Marquette climbed to No. 10 - the first time the Golden Eagles have ever been ranked that high.
