Marsha Howard scored 28 points and Kelly Karlis had her second double-double of the season to help Wisconsin beat No. 24 Michigan State 79-62 Thursday night at Madison for the Badgers' first win over a ranked opponent in six years.
Wisconsin snapped a 32-game skid against ranked teams dating to a 73-61 win over then-No. 7 Penn State on Jan. 31, 2013.
Karlis finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds and Niya Beverly scored 12 for the Badgers (12-13, 3-10 Big Ten), who had lost three in a row and nine of their last 10.
Howard made a layup to open the scoring and added a 3-pointer in an 8-0 opening run and Karlis had seven points as the Badgers scored 14 of the last 16 first-quarter points to make it 22-14. Wisconsin led by double figures the rest of the way. Michigan State (17-7, 7-6) missed its first seven field-goal attempts and shot just 4 of 17 (24 percent) in the opening period.
MISSOURI 75, NO. 5 MISSISSIPPI ST. 67: At Starkville, Miss., Sophie Cunningham scored 24 points, Amber Smith added 16 to help Missouri upset Mississippi State.
The game remained tight until the final minute when Cierra Porter made a 3-pointer with 41 seconds left — her first points of the game — to give Missouri a six-point advantage.
NO. 7 MARYLAND 89, NEBRASKA 63: At College Park, Md., Kaila Charles scored 22 points, Blair Watson added 17 and Maryland used a big third quarter to earn its eighth straight victory.
Standing alone atop the Big Ten, the Terrapins (23-2, 12-2) face No. 14 Iowa on the road Sunday with first place on the line.
The Cornhuskers stayed within striking distance until Taylor Mikesell drilled a pair of 3-pointers in a 16-0 run that made it 69-45 entering the fourth quarter. Nicea Eiely scored 18 points for the Cornhuskers (11-14, 6-8).
NO. 14 IOWA 88, ILLINOIS 66: At Iowa City, Iowa, Megan Gustafson scored 27 points and added 17 rebounds to become the Big Ten Conference's all-time leader in double-doubles.
Gustafson, who was 9-of-11 shooting from the field and the foul line, had her 78th career double-double to break a tie with former Ohio State standout Janel Lavender.
OHIO ST. 59, NO. 23 RUTGERS 39: At Piscataway, N.J., Adreana Miller had 14 points with three 3-pointers, Carly Santoro scored 12 points, and Ohio State dominated in an upset.
The Buckeyes (11-12, 7-7 Big Ten) never trailed in the game and closed the first quarter on a 17-1 run to lead 23-6 at the end of the period.
Men
NO. 9 HOUSTON 71, UCONN 63: At Storrs, Conn., Houston (24-1, 11-1 AAC) was as good as advertised on defense, holding the Huskies to their second-lowest point total of the season.
The Huskies (13-12, 4-8), still without both Alterique Gilbert and Jalen Adams, shot just 41.2 percent from the floor.
Note
North Carolina State backup guard Eric Lockett has been charged with assault on a female.
According to court records, Lockett was being held without bond in the Wake County Jail on Thursday following an incident that took place Tuesday. No further details were immediately available.
Coach Kevin Keatts says Lockett has been suspended indefinitely from the team but declined further comment. The 23-year-old Lockett missed the Wolfpack's 73-58 victory over Syracuse on Wednesday night for what the school described as a "personal matter."
The Georgia native transferred to N.C. State this season after graduating from Florida International and is averaging five points and roughly 17 minutes per game.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.