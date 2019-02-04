The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team climbed five spots to No. 19 in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 poll, while Marquette remained at No. 10.
The Badgers went 2-0 last week, winning 62-51 at Nebraska and beating then-No. 21 Maryland 69-61.
In the women's poll, Louisville moved up to second this week behind top-ranked Baylor. UConn, Oregon and Notre Dame rounded out the top five teams in the poll. Marquette rose one spot to No. 8.
Women
NO. 1 BAYLOR 74, NO. 14 TEXAS: At Austin, Moon Ursin scored 20 points and top-ranked Baylor held off a furious fourth-quarter rally and put a huge gap between the Lady Bears and the rest of the league in their chase for a ninth consecutive Big 12 championship.
NO. 10 MARYLAND 80, ILLINOIS 66: At Champaign, Ill., freshman Shakira Austin scored 17 points and Taylor Mikesell added 14 points for Maryland (20-2, 9-2 Big Ten), which moved into a tie with Rutgers for the top spot in the conference.
Local
UW-Parkside freshman Brandon Hau was named the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference North Division player of the week.
Hau helped the Rangers beat Northern Michigan and Michigan Tech last week, averaging 13.5 points and seven rebounds. He scored 20 points against Michigan Tech and had a team-high 11 rebounds in the win over NMU.
