College polls: Jayhawks hold rock steady at No. 1

A string of losses to unranked opponents led to upheaval in the AP Top 25 this week.
Kansas kept winning, strengthening its grip on No. 1.
The Jayhawks were the unanimous choice for the top spot in The Associated Press men's college basketball poll released Monday, receiving all 64 votes from a media panel.
Gonzaga was No. 2, with Dayton, Baylor and San Diego State rounding out the top five. The Aztecs, No. 9 Maryland and No. 18 Iowa were the only other teams to hold their place after a week in which nine Top-25 teams lost to unranked opponents.
No. 24 Wisconsin is ranked for the first time this season after victories against No. 25 Michigan and Minnesota. Marquette received 12 votes.
Women
South Carolina, Baylor and Oregon remain a step above everyone else.
The Gamecocks stayed at No. 1 in The Associated Press women's college basketball poll, receiving 27 of 30 first-place votes from the media panel. Baylor was second, getting two first-place votes. Oregon had the final one to stay at No. 3.
The three teams all easily won their conferences, with South Carolina and Baylor going undefeated in the SEC and Big 12. Barring some major slip-ups or surprises, the trio is expected to host the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament and then play close to home in the Sweet 16.
Louisville moved up one spot to No. 4, with UConn rounding out the top five teams in the poll. Maryland, Stanford, UCLA, Mississippi State and North Carolina State are the next five.