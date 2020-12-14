College polls; Gonzaga, Stanford remain in top spots

Gonzaga and Baylor headlined an unchanged top tier of The Associated Press men's college basketball poll.

The top five teams remained in place in Monday's latest Top 25, with Mark Few's Bulldogs receiving 54 of 62 first-place votes to remain firmly in place at No. 1. The second-ranked Bears had seven first-place votes.

Iowa received the remaining first-place vote to finish ahead of No. 4 Michigan State and No. 5 Kansas. Houston, Villanova, West Virginia, Creighton and Tennessee rounded out the top 10.

The No. 13 Illini dropped seven spots to fall out of the top 10 after losing to Missouri.

WOMEN: Stanford remained atop The Associated Press women's poll.

Coach Tara VanDerveer matched Pat Summitt's all-time win total of 1,098 with a victory on Sunday night over California that kept Stanford unbeaten. She can move into sole possession of the record on Tuesday when her team faces Pacific.

It was the second consecutive week that the Cardinal were the top team in the poll. Stanford received 26 of the 30 first-place votes from a national media panel. Louisville, UConn, N.C. State and South Carolina followed Stanford as the first five remained unchanged in their position.

Arizona remained in sixth place with Oregon moving into a tie with Baylor for seventh. The Ducks routed rival Oregon State, which lost both its games this week to fall six spots to No. 21. Kentucky was ninth and Texas A&M 10th.

