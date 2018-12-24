AP TOP 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 23, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

;Record;Pts;Prv

1. Duke (35);11-1;1529;2

2. Michigan (9);12-0;1472;4

3. Tennessee (12);10-1;1471;3

4. Virginia (4);11-0;1427;5

5. Kansas (4);10-1;1386;1

6. Nevada;12-0;1316;6

7. Gonzaga;11-2;1199;8

8. Michigan St.;10-2;1146;10

9. Florida St.;11-1;1061;11

10. Virginia Tech;10-1;924;13

11. Texas Tech;10-1;845;12

12. Auburn;10-2;770;7

13. Ohio St.;11-1;737;15

14. North Carolina;8-3;678;9

15. Wisconsin;10-2;673;16

16. Kentucky;9-2;664;19

17. Arizona St.;9-2;626;18

18. Marquette;10-2;538;20

19. Mississippi St.;11-1;518;17

20. N.C. State;11-1;292;—

21. Buffalo;11-1;279;14

22. Houston;12-0;274;21

23. Indiana;11-2;247;22

24. Iowa;10-2;178;23

25. Oklahoma;11-1;163;—

Others receiving votes: Nebraska 160, Kansas St. 69, St. John's 67, Villanova 44, Cincinnati 11, Iowa St. 11, TCU 6, Seton Hall 5, Louisville 4, Purdue 3, Belmont 2, Furman 2, NJIT 1, Penn 1, San Francisco 1.

College women

AP TOP 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 23, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

;Record;Pts;Prv

1. UConn (31);11-0;775;1

2. Notre Dame;11-1;740;2

3. Louisville;12-0;714;3

4. Maryland;11-0;647;5

5. Oregon;11-1;642;7

6. Stanford;9-1;618;8

7. Baylor;8-1;588;6

8. Mississippi St.;11-1;584;4

9. N.C. State;12-0;524;10

10. Tennessee;9-1;493;9

11. Oregon St.;9-2;446;11

12. Minnesota;11-0;399;13

13. Texas;9-2;394;12

14. California;9-1;377;14

15. Syracuse;11-2;332;15

16. Iowa;9-2;302;16

17. Arizona St.;9-2;241;17

18. Kentucky;12-1;233;18

19. DePaul;9-3;194;20

20. Gonzaga;11-1;163;21

21. Michigan St.;10-1;152;22

22. Marquette;9-3;142;19

23. Texas A&M;10-2;127;23

24. Miami;11-2;79;24

25. South Carolina;7-4;59;25

Others receiving votes: Iowa St. 31, Virginia Tech 28, Florida St. 25, Utah 11, South Dakota 7, Indiana 6, Southern Cal 1, West Virginia 1.

