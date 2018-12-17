The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team remained at No. 16 in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 poll released Monday.
UW won its only game last week, beating Savannah State 101-60 on Thursday night at the Kohl Center.
After a break for final exams, the Badgers (9-2) return to action on Saturday with a game against Grambling State at the Kohl Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 11 a.m.
Kansas sat at No. 1 for a second straight week. That didn't happen earlier this season, when Duke jumped Kansas to take No. 1 in the first regular-season poll after a dominating romp against Kentucky despite the fact the Jayhawks had beaten a top-10 Michigan State team.
The Jayhawks (9-0) spent four weeks at No. 2, including one in which Gonzaga hurdled them for No. 1 after beating the Blue Devils in the Maui Invitational championship game.
But Kansas reclaimed the top spot last week after Gonzaga's loss to Tennessee and stayed there after beating reigning national champion Villanova 74-71 at home.
Duke and Tennessee were 2-3 for the second straight week. The Blue Devils got five first-place votes to stay at No. 2, while the Volunteers had two. Michigan and Virginia each claimed one first-place vote, helping them climb into the top five.
The rest of the top 10 featured Nevada at No. 6, followed by Auburn, Gonzaga, North Carolina and Michigan State.
Eight teams stayed in the same spots, including No. 13 Virginia Tech, No. 14 Buffalo, No. 15 Ohio State and No. 19 Kentucky.
Among the climbers, No. 18 Arizona State moved up two spots while six others rose only one slot, including No. 17 Mississippi State and No. 20 Marquette.
Five of the week's ranked sliders fell only one spot, including No. 11 Florida State, No. 12 Texas Tech, No. 23 Iowa and No. 24 Furman. No. 25 Nebraska was the only addition to this week's poll, though the Cornhuskers were ranked No. 24 earlier this month.
WOMEN: Baylor fell out of the top five for the first time in nearly a year after losing at Stanford.
The Lady Bears dropped from third to sixth in The Associated Press women's basketball poll after losing 68-63 on Saturday to the then-No. 11 Cardinal. Stanford moved up to eighth.
UConn and Notre Dame still are the top two teams in the country. Louisville, Mississippi State and Maryland round out the first five teams in the poll.
South Carolina kept its streak of being ranked going after beating Purdue in double OT on Sunday. The 25th-ranked Gamecocks have been in the poll for 115 consecutive weeks — the fifth longest active streak.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.