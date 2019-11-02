Tennessee center Uros Plavsic must sit out the 2019-20 season after the NCAA refused to grant the Arizona State transfer a waiver that would have enabled him to play for the Volunteers immediately.
Athletic director Phillip Fulmer announced the NCAA’s ruling Saturday. Fulmer says Tennessee also filed an appeal that was denied.
Fulmer says in a statement that “we are extremely disappointed — quite frankly, stunned — in this outcome, and feel strongly that very compelling facts support clearance for immediate eligibility.”
Players who transfer from one Division I school to another must sit out a season unless they receive a waiver. Plavsic, a 7-foot redshirt freshman, transferred to Tennessee after the 2018-19 season.
- Washington guard Quade Green will be eligible immediately after his waiver was granted by the NCAA.
Green, who started his career at Kentucky, transferred to Washington last January and sat out due to NCAA transfer rules. He was seeking to become eligible for the start of this season rather than missing the first month.
The ruling is a huge boost for the Huskies as Green is expected to be their starting point guard and Washington faces a challenging first month with games against No. 16 Baylor, Tennessee and No. 8 Gonzaga.
Green was a five-star recruit out of high school and averaged 9.3 points in 34 games as a freshman at Kentucky. He played in nine games last season off the bench before deciding to transfer to Washington.
The Huskies open the season next Friday against Baylor in Anchorage, Alaska.
- No. 21 Arizona has suspended sophomore guard Devonaire Doutrive indefinitely for violating unspecified team rules.
The school announced Doutrive’s suspension before Friday night’s exhibition game against Chico State.
Doutrive was a five-star recruit from Southern California in the 2018 class and was expected to have an immediate impact as a freshman. The athletic 6-foot-5 guard showed flashes last season, but was inconsistent, averaging 3.3 points and 3.0 rebounds while playing 26 of 32 games.
Doutrive initially planned to transfer from Arizona this summer before opting to return. Wildcats coach Sean Miller praised Doutrive’s improvement heading into this season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.