College notes: Spartans' Hauser must sit out season

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo resigned from the NABC board of directors on Thursday after nearly 18 years of service.
He said he wanted to focus on his team and family, but he also blamed the NCAA for making what he called “arbitrary decisions” regarding waiver requests, including denying former Marquette University forward Joey Hauser’s appeal to play this season.
“Joey did have a strong case and I’m devasted,” Izzo said.
Hauser transferred from Marquette in May and requested a waiver from the NCAA to be eligible immediately instead of sitting out the season, per usual transfer rules. The NCAA recently changed its waiver policy to give more undergraduate transfers a chance to become immediately eligible to compete.
“We opened Pandora’s box and maybe it will never be shut,” Izzo said.
The move came on the same day Micah Potter’s final appeal to play this semester for the Wisconsin Badgers was denied by an NCAA committee, angering Badgers coach Greg Gard.
Earlier this week, the NCAA cleared forward Gabe Osabuohien to play at West Virginia this season after approving his waiver request and TCU got a boost when Ohio State transfer Jaedon LeDee was granted a waiver.
The 6-foot-9 Hauser, who is from Stevens Point, averaged nearly 10 points and five-plus rebounds last season as a freshman.