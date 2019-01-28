Marquette was ranked 10th in the Associated Press Top 25 poll released Monday - the highest ranking for the program since the 2011-2012 season.
Since the 1977-78 season, the Golden Eagles (18-3) has never been ranked higher than eighth in the nation. Marquette's latest rise in the rankings comes as a result of a seven-game winning streak.
Tennessee received 48 of 64 first-place votes in the poll to remain No. 1, and the top six teams were unchanged: Duke was No. 2, followed by Virginia, Gonzaga, Michigan and Michigan State.
Wisconsin got back into the rankings at No. 24.
In the women's poll, Baylor returned to No. 1 for the first time nearly six years.
The Lady Bears (17-1) ascended to the top spot after then-No. 1 Notre Dame lost to unranked North Carolina on Sunday.
The Fighting Irish fell to fifth, with UConn, Louisville and Oregon following Baylor. Mississippi State, North Carolina State, Stanford, Oregon State and Marquette rounded out the top 10.
Men
NO. 2 DUKE 83, NOTRE DAME 61: At South Bend, Ind., Zion Williamson scored 26 points, grabbed nine rebounds and blocked four shots, and fellow freshmen RJ Barrett and Cam Reddish combined for another 30 points as Duke rolled.
Duke (18-2, 7-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) won its fourth straight game while sending the Fighting Irish (11-10, 1-7) to their sixth straight loss. John Mooney scored 14 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for Notre Dame.
