Duke remained firmly entrenched at No. 1 for a fourth straight week in The Associated Press men's college basketball poll, which was enough to give its Hall of Fame coach another record.
The Blue Devils led an unchanged top 10 in Monday's AP Top 25 and spent their sixth week on top this season. That gave coach Mike Krzyzewski his 122nd week at No. 1 in the AP poll, breaking a tie with the late UCLA coach John Wooden for the most in poll history.
Behind Duke, second-ranked and unbeaten Michigan earned nine first-place votes, third-ranked Tennessee had 13 and Virginia — the only other unbeaten team — had the remaining six.
Michigan State, Kansas, Texas Tech, Virginia Tech and Nevada rounded out the rest of the top 10 for a second straight week.
Marquette, which defeated Creighton and Seton Hall last week, was the biggest gainer in the poll, moving to No. 15 from No. 21.
In the women's poll, Notre Dame remained No. 1 after beating then-No. 2 Louisville last week.
Louisville fell to fourth, swapping places with Baylor. UConn moved into a tie with the Lady Bears for the No. 2 slot. Oregon rounded out the first five teams in the poll.
Stanford, Mississippi State, North Carolina State, Maryland and Oregon State fill out the top 10. Marquette rose one spot to No. 14.
Honors
Marquette guard Markus Howard was named the Big East player of the week. In wins over Creighton and Seton Hall, Howard averaged 39.5 points, six assists and four rebounds per game.
Against Creighton last Wednesday, Howard scored a school-record 53 points in the Golden Eagles' 106-104 overtime win.
• UW-Parkside senior Chavares Flanigan was named the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference north division Player of the Week.
In wins over No. 6 Ashland and Wayne State, Flanigan averaged 22.5 points, five steals, four assists and 3.5 rebounds. He scored a career-high 25 points against Ashland.
• Carthage College junior guard Madie Kaelber was selected the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin women's player of the week.
Kaelber helped lead the Lady Reds to a pair of wins last week as she averaged 19.5 points per game. She scored a game-high 22 points with three rebounds, four steals and no turnovers in a 67-57 win at North Central last Wednesday. Kaelber added 17 points and five rebounds in a 73-54 victory at Augustana on Saturday.
