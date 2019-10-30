The Marquette University men's basketball team cruised to an 88-51 victory over St. Norbert on Tuesday night at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
Sophomore Brendan Bailey led four Golden Eagles in double digits with 15 points on 6-of-9 shooting from the floor along with four blocks. Redshirt junior Koby McEwen notched 14 points, seven assists and six rebounds in his first action for the Golden Eagles, while Ed Morrow posted a near double-double with 10 points and nine rebounds.
The Green Knights, who played their second exhibition contest in as many nights, played 16 players and were led in scoring by Jared Murphy's nine points.
Marquette begins the regular season on Nov. 5 at Fiserv Forum against Loyola Maryland.
• The season has gotten off to a shaky start for No 12 Seton Hall and basketball coach Kevin Willard.
The university announced the NCAA is investigating the program and Willard is sitting out at least two games in what has to be considered a suspension.
Seton Hall didn't say what the NCAA enforcement staff was investigating, but it was working with the ruling body for college sports.
The Asbury Park Press reported the investigation involved transfer tampering, and the New York Post said it involved the transfer of Taurean Thompson from Syracuse in the fall of 2017.
After sitting out a year, Thompson played in 27 games last season.
Assistant coach Grant Billmeier will run the team in the games Willard misses. The Pirates, who will be looking for their fifth straight NCAA Tournament bid, beat Misericordia 112-38 in their final exhibition on Tuesday night.
• The UConn basketball player accused of fleeing from a car accident has applied for a probation program that could leave him without a criminal record.
Freshman guard James Bouknight smelled of alcohol after he crashed a car into a street sign near campus early in the morning of Sept. 27, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.
Police said he fled the scene but later turned himself in. He is charged with evading responsibility, interfering with a police officer, traveling too fast for conditions and operation of a motor vehicle without a license.
Bouknight's attorney filed an application Tuesday for Accelerated Rehabilitation, a program for first-time offenders that when successfully completed results in charges being erased. The program usually involves community service and participants must stay out of trouble for the duration of the probation, often a year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.