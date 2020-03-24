College Notes March 24

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

Mertins named conference bowler of the month

WHITEWATER — Caitlin Mertins, a native of Racine, graduate of Park High School and a sophomore on the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater bowling team, is the Central Intercollegiate Bowling Conference Player of the Month for her performance this February.

Mertins helped the Warhawks finish ninth at the Prairie View A&M Invitational on Jan. 31-Feb. 2, leading the team with 1,127 pins over six traditional games, good for a 187.33 average, and helping the team post wins over No. 3 Nebraska, No. 6 Maryland Eastern Shore and No. 8 Stephen F. Austin. She also helped UW-Whitewater place ninth at Arkansas State’s Mid-Winter Classic on Feb. 14-16, which also featured several of the nation’s top teams.

For the month of February, Mertins led the CIBC in strike percentage (46.6 percent) and first-ball average (8.98 pins), and finished second in the conference in fill percentage (84.9 percent) and pins per frame (19.65).

Language ambassadors program launched

WHITEWATER — The following local students are participating in the new Language Ambassadors Program at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater: