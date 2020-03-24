College Notes March 24

Carthage student-athletes named to fall All-Academic list
KENOSHA — The College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin has announced their honorees of the Fall All-Academic All-Conference award with 85 student-athletes from Carthage College selected. The CCIW Academic All-Conference list comprises those individuals that achieved an overall grade-point average of 3.30 or above and lettered in their respective sport, and have served at least one year in residency at their respective school.
Among the local honorees: Steven Wright of Franksville; Katherine Munro of Racine; Rachel Anderson of Racine; Ellie LeCount of Racine.
Brug Receives Second Team All-NACC Honors
MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin Lutheran College junior Amanda Brug, from Sturtevant, received Second Team All-NACC honors from the Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference (NACC), it was announced March 3 by the league office.
The basketball player averaged 12 points per game, led the team and was fourth in the NACC with a 50 percent field goal clip. The junior center pulled down a team-high 5.9 rebounds per game and led Wisconsin Lutheran with 21 blocks. Brug scored in double figures 20 times, including a career-best 23 points in a game this season. The 25-game starter recorded a pair of double-doubles.
Wisconsin Lutheran College made its 14th straight NACC Tournament appearance and finished 19-8 overall and 15-5 in conference play. Brug is a graduate of Shoreland Lutheran High School in Somers.
Mertins named conference bowler of the month
WHITEWATER — Caitlin Mertins, a native of Racine, graduate of Park High School and a sophomore on the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater bowling team, is the Central Intercollegiate Bowling Conference Player of the Month for her performance this February.
Mertins helped the Warhawks finish ninth at the Prairie View A&M Invitational on Jan. 31-Feb. 2, leading the team with 1,127 pins over six traditional games, good for a 187.33 average, and helping the team post wins over No. 3 Nebraska, No. 6 Maryland Eastern Shore and No. 8 Stephen F. Austin. She also helped UW-Whitewater place ninth at Arkansas State’s Mid-Winter Classic on Feb. 14-16, which also featured several of the nation’s top teams.
For the month of February, Mertins led the CIBC in strike percentage (46.6 percent) and first-ball average (8.98 pins), and finished second in the conference in fill percentage (84.9 percent) and pins per frame (19.65).
Language ambassadors program launched
WHITEWATER — The following local students are participating in the new Language Ambassadors Program at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater:
Nicole Scarce, of Caledonia, who is majoring in social work as an American Sign Language ambassador; and Cassandra Grams, of Burlington, who is majoring in history as an Arabic ambassador.
Students in this program were selected for their excellence in languages and their enthusiasm for sharing the importance of language and cultural understanding. They will take part in student recruitment events like Preview Days, and visit sections of the freshman course New Student Seminar and student organization meetings to network with other students and discuss language programs and course offerings.
