College notes: Georgetown kicks two players off the team

Georgetown sophomores James Akinjo and Josh LeBlanc will not play for the basketball team for the rest of the season.

Coach Patrick Ewing announced Monday the two are off the roster "effective immediately." The written statement did not say why Akinjo and LeBlanc are gone from the Hoyas, who are off to a 4-3 start.

Without offering specifics on what led to either player's departure, a university spokesperson issued another statement hours later, saying: "Georgetown takes student conduct issues very seriously and ensures that they are investigated thoroughly. While we are not able to comment on specific cases, we have processes for investigating and adjudicating alleged violations of our student code that are fair to both parties."

Washington's Metropolitan Police Department provided two incident reports, dating to September and centering on the same property in northwest Washington. They don't identify either player by name. According to the reports, the victim charges one of the suspects with "showing her his erect clothed penis."

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up