College notes: Christian out at Boston College

Boston College is down another man.
The basketball team that struggled to fill out a lineup as COVID-19 protocols chipped away at the roster lost coach Jim Christian when he was fired with three weeks remaining in his seventh season.
The Eagles are 3-13 with just one win in 10 Atlantic Coast Conference games. Athletic director Pat Kraft said assistant Scott Spinelli will coach the team the rest of the season.
Christian went 78-132 (26-94 ACC) in seven years at BC, struggling to recruit top talent and supplementing his roster with graduate transfers who showed promise. But he couldn’t elevate the school from the also-rans of the ACC, and the Big East before it.
The shallow roster proved devastating this season, when the Eagles were down to four available scholarship players because of positive coronavirus tests and the resulting contact tracing.
A winner for most of the dozen years he spent at Kent State, TCU and Ohio, Christian was hired by then-BC athletic director Brad Bates. After going 7-25 in his second season — including an 0-18 record in the ACC — Christian had the Eagles above .500 two years later.
WOMEN: UConn, South Carolina, Stanford and Louisville are in line for the top seeds of the women’s NCAA Tournament.
The women’s basketball selection committee revealed the top 16 teams to this point this week. The Huskies, who moved up to No. 1 in The Associated Press women’s basketball poll earlier in the day, would be the overall top seed.
UConn’s region would include Arizona, Baylor and Tennessee as the other three top seeds. South Carolina’s group has Maryland, UCLA and West Virginia. Stanford has N.C. State, Georgia and Indiana. Louisville would be joined by Texas A&M, Oregon and Kentucky.
That made bracketing easier for the committee as they didn’t have to worry about geography and putting teams closer to home for the regionals.
This is the sixth year in a row that the NCAA has provided an in-season look at where teams would be seeded.
The Southeastern Conference had the biggest haul among the initial list with five teams. The Pac-12 had four.
Michigan and South Florida have both only lost once this season, but were left out of the initial reveal. Both teams have had long pauses because of COVID-19. King said they were among the next nine teams in discussion for a top 16 seed. The two schools were joined by Arkansas, DePaul, Georgia Tech, Gonzaga, Missouri State, South Dakota State and Washington State.