The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team will head into the Big Ten tournament ranked No. 19 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll, up two spots from last week.
The Badgers (22-9) extended their winning streak to three games with two wins last week, beating Iowa 65-45 at home on Thursday and beating host Ohio State 73-67 in overtime on Sunday.
UW, the No. 4 seed in the Big Ten tournament, will open postseason play Friday with a quarterfinal game against either Maryland, Rutgers or Nebraska.
Meanwhile, Marquette slid seven spots to No. 23 from No. 16 right before the Big East Conference tournament.
Gonzaga, Virginia and North Carolina remain 1-2-3. Kentucky is fourth, followed by Duke, Michigan State, Texas Tech, Tennessee, LSU and Michigan to round out the top 10.
In the women's poll, Baylor maintained its spot as the unanimous No. 1 choice.
UConn, Notre Dame, Mississippi State and Louisville follow Baylor. Stanford and Oregon flipped places in the poll after the Cardinal topped the Ducks for the Pac-12 title Sunday night. Iowa, Maryland and N.C. State round out the first 10 teams in the poll.
Marquette remained at No. 13.
• Niagara has fired coach Chris Casey four days after the Purple Eagles closed a 13-19 season with a first-round loss at the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament.
Casey finished with a 64-129 overall record and went 39-77 in conference play during six years as coach. It was a tenure during which the Purple Eagles had just one winning season, going 19-14 in 2017-18 and earning an invitation to the CollegeInsider.com Tournament.
Niagara closed this season by losing eight of its final 10 games, including a 76-72 loss to Monmouth on Thursday.
• Fairfield has fired coach Sydney Johnson after a 9-22 season.
Johnson, who previously led Princeton to a berth in the NCAA Tournament, was hired at Fairfield in 2011, after Ed Cooley left for Providence.
He compiled a 116-147 record over eight seasons and received a contract extension after the Stags made it to the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament final a year ago.
• Texas senior guard Kerwin Roach II will rejoin the team for the Big 12 Tournament this week after a five-game suspension.
Texas was 1-4 while Roach was sidelined for an unspecified violation of team rules. It was his second suspension this season and the third of his career. Roach was averaging 15 points before the latest suspension.
