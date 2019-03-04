The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team fell two spots to No. 21 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll after splitting two games last week.
Marquette had the biggest drop of the week, plummeting to No. 16 from No. 10 after committing 22 turnovers and losing to Creighton 66-60 at home on Sunday.
After falling 75-73 in two overtimes at Indiana on Tuesday, the Badgers (20-9, 12-6 Big Ten) recorded a 61-57 victory over Penn State on Saturday at the Kohl Center.
Gonzaga remained at No. 1 after extending the nation's longest winning streak to 20 games. Virginia stayed at No. 2 after winning both its games last week.
North Carolina and Tennessee both moved up two spots, to Nos. 3 and 5, respectively, while Duke is No. 4.
Michigan is the highest-ranked Big Ten team at No. 7, followed by No. 9 Michigan State, No. 11 Purdue and No. 24 Maryland. Iowa, which was No. 22 last week, fell out of the poll.
Defending national champion Villanova joined UCF as the only teams entering the poll this week. The Wildcats were at No. 23 after beating Marquette . Villanova dropped out of the poll two weeks ago from No. 17 after three straight losses.
In the women's poll, Baylor remained the unanimous No. 1.
UConn, Louisville, Notre Dame and Mississippi State follow Baylor. Oregon, Stanford and Maryland remained Nos. 6, 7 and 8 as the first eight teams in the poll are unchanged. North Carolina State moved up a spot to ninth and Iowa two spots to 10th.
Marquette made the biggest fall, dropping four places to 17th.
• Iowa senior Megan Gustafson was named the Big Ten player of the year Monday, becoming the first Hawkeye to win the award twice.
Gustafson was tabbed for the honor in a vote by the league's coaches and media members.
Gustafson, once a relatively unknown recruit out of Port Wing, Wisconsin, averaged 28.4 points, 13.8 rebounds, and shot 68.7 percent from the field in Big Ten games this season. She scored at least 20 points in 17 of Iowa's 18 games and had at least 10 rebounds 17 times.
Wisconsin senior Marsha Howard was voted to the second team, while freshman Imani Lewis earned honorable mention.
A 5-foot-11 forward from Chicago, Howard ranked ninth in scoring in Big Ten games (14.9), seventh in rebounds (8.0), seventh in field goal percentage (.488), fifth in steals (2.0) and 18th in blocked shots (0.8).
Lewis, a 6-1 forward from Willingboro, New Jersey, averaged 11.9 points and 7.1 rebounds to rank fourth in each category among Big Ten freshmen.
