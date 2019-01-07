The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team is back to where it started the season: Looking in from outside of the Associated Press Top 25 poll.
The Badgers, who were No. 22 last week, dropped out after splitting two games. UW ended a two-game losing streak on Sunday night with a 71-52 win at Penn State, but that wasn’t enough to make up for a 59-52 home loss to Minnesota three days earlier.
Four Big Ten teams are ranked this week: No. 2 Michigan, No. 6 Michigan State, No. 16 Ohio State and No. 22 Indiana.
Duke remained at No. 1 in the AP Top 25 released Monday, receiving 37 of 64 first-place votes. Michigan received nine first-place votes, No. 3 Tennessee 13 and No. 4 Virginia five.
UW is second among the teams also receiving votes.
Marquette dropped one spot to No. 21.
In the women's poll, Muffet McGraw and Notre Dame are back where they started the season: at No. 1.
The Fighting Irish returned to the top spot in the women's poll, barely edging second-ranked Louisville, after former No. 1 UConn lost to then-No. 8 Baylor last week. The new Nos. 1-2 meet this week in South Bend, Indiana.
Notre Dame received 12 first place votes from a 30-member national media panel Monday. Louisville was second, garnering 10 first-place ballots. The Cardinals are just seven points behind the Irish in the poll.
Oregon, Stanford, Mississippi State, N.C. State, Maryland and Oregon State round out the top 10 teams in the poll.
Marquette climbed five sports to No. 15.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.