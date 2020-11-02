College: North Dakota No. 1 in preseason hockey poll

North Dakota is the consensus No. 1 team in college hockey with the sport set to restart after an eight-month pause due to the pandemic.
The preseason USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine poll, conducted in conjunction with the American Hockey Coaches Association, was released Monday. The Fighting Hawks also took the top rank in the USCHO.com poll published last week.
North Dakota was followed by Boston College, Minnesota Duluth, Denver, Minnesota State, Cornell, Massachusetts, Clarkson, Penn State and Ohio State. The Big Ten had four teams ranked in the top 15, with three each for the ECAC, Hockey East and NCHC.
The Fighting Hawks, who received 22 of 35 first-place votes, were in the news last week for the dismissal from the team of freshman defenseman Mitchell Miller after an accusation of bullying from a junior high school classmate in Ohio came to light. Miller also had his NHL rights renounced by the Arizona Coyotes.
Cornell was ranked first in the 2019-20 postseason poll, compiled after the NCAA Tournament was canceled due to the virus outbreak. North Dakota was second and Minnesota State was third.
- The University of Arizona is eliminating 21 full-time positions and 15 previously-frozen positions to help overcome financial difficulties caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
The cuts and reorganization planning will reduce the department’s overall spending by $30 million this fiscal year and beyond. The department faces a projected $45 million revenue loss due to restrictions of fan attendance at athletic events, a reduced football schedule and uncertainty of other revenue streams.
The department also will save about $10 million in restructured debt for fiscal year 2020-21 and $8 million from a reduction in overall sport expenses.
