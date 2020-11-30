College men's poll: Badgers move to No. 4 in first poll

The first Associated Press men's college basketball poll of the regular season remained steady at the top.
The rest, predictably, was filled with change as teams exceeded or failed to live up to preseason expectations.
Gonzaga and Baylor remained Nos. 1-2 in the poll released Monday. The Zags received 57 of 63 first-place votes from a media panel and the Bears had six first-place votes. They were the only two teams to hold their places from the preseason poll.
Gonzaga kept the top spot by a commanding margin with impressive wins in Fort Myers, Florida. The Zags (2-0) rolled over Kansas 102-90 and crushed Auburn 90-67 the next day.
Villanova fell nine places to No. 12 after losing to Virginia Tech, which moved into the poll at No. 16. Virginia also took a big tumble after losing to San Francisco, dropping 11 spots to No. 15.
The two losses allowed Iowa to move up two spots to No. 3, with Wisconsin and Illinois rounding out the top five.
Wisconsin moved up three spots to No. 4 after opening the season with a pair of victories.
This marks the highest the Badgers have been ranked since being No. 3 late in the 2014-15 season, which ended with UW falling to Duke in the NCAA tournament championship game.
UW (2-0) opened this season by beating Eastern Illinois 77-67 last Wednesday night and Arkansas Pine-Bluff 92-58 two days later. The Badgers had both of those games in hand by halftime — they’ve outscored their opponents 96-39 in the first half — before falling off a bit in the second half.
The Badgers return to play Tuesday night with a game against UW-Green Bay (0-1) at the Kohl Center. UW also travels to Marquette (2-0) on Friday night.
The Illini are in the top five for the first time since reaching No. 1 in 2004-05.
Kansas dropped a spot to No. 7 after the loss to Gonzaga. The Jayhawks still managed to move atop the all-time consecutive polls list. Kansas was ranked for the 222nd week, breaking the record set by UCLA from 1966-80.
No. 6 Duke has the second-longest active poll streak at 85 straight weeks.
Iowa has its highest ranking since the 2015-16 team reached No. 3. Luka Garza had a lot to do with it.
The preseason All-American kicked off his senior season with 26 points and 10 rebounds in a win over North Carolina Central, then scored 41 points on 14-of-15 shooting in a rout over Southern.
Virginia Tech was picked to finish 11th in the Atlantic Coast Conference preseason poll. The Hokies may be better than expected, based on their opening week.
Virginia Tech (3-0) opened the season with an easy win over Radford, then pulled off an upset by knocking off then-No. 3 Villanova in overtime in Bubbleville. The Hokies closed out their week with an 18-point victory over South Florida after their game against Temple was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
