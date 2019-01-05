Freshman Zion Williamson had 25 points, 10 rebounds and a spectacular 360-degree dunk, and No. 1 Duke beat Clemson 87-68 on Saturday night in its Atlantic Coast Conference opener at Durham, N.C.
RJ Barrett, the ACC’s leading scorer, finished with 13 points while freshman point guard Tre Jones had 10 points and a season-best nine assists. Jack White added 12 points and Marquise Bolden had 11 for the Blue Devils (12-1, 1-0), who shot 48 percent and turned 19 Clemson turnovers into 27 points.
NO. 3 TENNESSEE 96, GEORGIA 50: At Knoxville, Tenn., Jordan Bowden scored 20 points and opened Southeastern Conference play with its eighth consecutive victory.
Grant Williams and Admiral Schofield scored 18 points each for Tennessee (12-1, 1-0). Kyle Alexander had 12 points and 14 rebounds, and Jordan Bone added 11 points.
NO. 4 VIRGINIA 65, NO. 9 FLA. ST. 52: At Charlottesville, Va., Kyle Guy scored 21 points and Virginia limited Florida State to just 15 field goals.
Guy scored 18 in the first half as the Cavaliers (13-0, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) opened a 42-23 lead.
Braxton Key had 20 points for Virginia, which is off to its best start since the 2014-15 team won its first 19 games.
IOWA STATE 77, NO. 5 KANSAS 60: At Ames, Iowa, Marial Shayok scored 24 points, and Iowa State rolled to its fifth straight win.
Freshman Tyrese Haliburton had 14 points for the Cyclones (12-2, 2-0), who opened Big 12 play with back-to-back wins for the first time since 2015.
Quentin Grimes scored 19 points for Kansas, and Dedric Lawson had 13 points and 12 rebounds. The Jayhawks (12-2, 1-1) committed a season-high 24 turnovers.
Kansas played without big man Udoka Azubuike, who was hit on the right wrist during Friday’s practice. Coach Bill Self said about an hour before tip-off that X-rays on Azubuike’s wrist were negative, but he was in too much pain to play.
NEW MEXICO 85, NO. 6 NEVADA 58: At Albuquerque, N.M., Nevada was shut down and Anthony Mathis scored 27 points to help the Lobos hand the Wolf Pack their first loss of the season.
High-scoring Nevada (14-1, 1-1 Mountain West) shot just 33.3 percent (19 for 57) from the field and committed 14 turnovers. The Wolf Pack also went 16 for 27 at the free-throw line.
NO. 8 MICH. ST. 86, NO. 14 OHIO ST. 77: At Columbus, Ohio, Cassius Winston scored 25 points, Nick Ward added 21 and Michigan State earned its eighth straight win.
The second half was tied six times before the Spartans (13-2, 4-0 Big Ten) took the lead on a Ward foul shot, and a layup by Kenny Goins put them up by three with 3:28 left.
Kaleb Wesson scored 25 points for Ohio State, and Luther Muhammed had 12. The Buckeyes (12-2, 2-1) had won six in a row.
NO. 10 VA. TECH 77, BOSTON COLLEGE 66: At Blacksburg, Va., Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored 25 points to lead Virginia Tech (13-1) to its eighth consecutive victory.
Local
SAGINAW VALLEY ST. 79, PARKSIDE 72: The Rangers played bad on offense in the first half and terrible on defense in the second half, said coach Luke Reigel, and lost a Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference game at Saginaw, Mich.
Parkside (5-7, 3-3 GLAIC) led 29-26 at half, but should have been ahead by more, Reigel said. “We had poor shot selection and too many turnovers,” he said.
Saginaw outscored the Rangers 53-43 in the second half. “We couldn’t guard anyone,” Reigel said. “Physical breakdowns. And when you start struggling on the road on defense, you’re in trouble.”
Brandon Hau scored a career-high 19 points, making 6 of 8 3-pointers.
MILLIKIN 69, CARTHAGE 59: Kienan Baltimore scored 18 points and Jordan Kedrowski added 16, but the Red Men lost a College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin game at Kenosha. Carthage fell to 6-8 and 1-4 in the CCIW.
