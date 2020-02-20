College men: Wolfpack tears apart Duke

J'Von McCormick led Auburn with 22 points. Samir Doughty, who had 15 points, cut Georgia's lead to 58-53 with a three-point play with 1:02 remaining. Toumani Camara sank seven of eight free throws in the final 1:01 to help protect the Bulldogs' lead.

It was a much-needed win for Georgia (13-13, 3-10), which had lost eight of nine, including four straight under second-year coach Tom Crean.

NO. 11 LOUISVILLE 90, SYRACUSE 66: At Louisville, Ky., Jordan Nwora scored 17 points, Dwayne Sutton added 16 as Louisville ended a two-game losing streak.

The Cardinals (22-5, 13-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) never trailed against the Orange after losses at Georgia Tech and Clemson dropped them six spots in the rankings and out of the conference lead. They stretched a 41-34 halftime lead to double digits early in the second half and an 18-2 run made it 69-44.

Buddy Boeheim had 15 points for Syracuse (14-12, 7-8), which has lost five of six.

NO. 12 VILLANOVA 91, DEPAUL 71: At Chicago, Saddiq Bey and Collin Gillespie each made five of Villanova's 18 3-pointers in the win.