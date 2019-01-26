PJ Washington scored 14 of his 20 points in the second half, and No. 8 Kentucky beat No. 9 Kansas 71-63 on Saturday at Lexington, Ky., in the SEC-Big 12 Challenge.
Washington also had 13 rebounds, helping the Wildcats to a 49-36 advantage on the glass. Reid Travis had 18 points and 12 boards, and Keldon Johnson also posted a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds.
Neither team reached 40 percent shooting, but the Wildcats (16-3) were much better in the second half and held the Jayhawks in check down the stretch of the marquee matchup between college basketball’s two winningest programs.
NO. 1 TENNESSEE 83, WEST VIRGINIA 66: At Knoxville, Tenn., Lamonte’ Turner scored 23 points and the top-ranked Volunteers held West Virginia scoreless for a 9½-minute stretch.
Turner went 8 for 10 from the field to help Tennessee (18-1) erase its first double-digit deficit of the season. Tennessee took command by ending the first half on a 24-2 run and scoring the first four points of the second half.
NO. 2 DUKE 66, GA. TECH 53: At Durham, N.C., RJ Barrett had 24 points and 11 rebounds, and Duke pulled away in point guard Tre Jones’ return to the lineup.
Zion Williamson added 22 points to help the Blue Devils (17-2, 6-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) win their 12th in a row in the series with Georgia Tech.
Duke finished a season-worst 2 of 21 from 3-point range but hit 52 percent from the field in the second half to win its lowest-scoring game of the year.
NO. 3 VIRGINIA 82, NOTRE DAME 55: At South Bend, Ind., De’Andre Hunter scored 19 points to lead Virginia to a road win.
The Cavaliers shot 52.2 from the field in their second straight victory since a 72-70 loss at Duke on Jan. 19. Kyle Guy, Indiana’s 2016 Mr. Basketball at Lawrence Central near Indianapolis, had 15 points. Ty Jerome added 13 points, and Kihei Clark finished with 12.
Virginia (18-1, 6-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) dominated the boards 45-33 and committed just two turnovers. John Mooney had his ACC-leading 12th double-double of the season with 15 points and 10 rebounds for struggling Notre Dame (11-9, 1-6), which dropped its fourth in a row.
NO. 10 VA. TECH 78, SYRACUSE 56: At Blacksburg, Va., Justin Robinson scored 24 of his career-high 35 points in the first half for Virginia Tech.
Robinson made a career-best seven 3-pointers before halftime when the Hokies (16-3, 5-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) used a 20-5 run to open a 34-16 lead.
