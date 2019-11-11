College men: Wildcats move to top of the charts

Kentucky is back in a familiar position under John Calipari: No. 1 in The Associated Press poll.

The Wildcats rose one spot after winning a 1-vs-2 matchup with Michigan State to open the season in the Champions Classic, followed by an easy win against Eastern Kentucky. They earned 64 of 65 first-place votes in Monday’s poll to finish ahead of No. 2 Duke.

It marks the first time the Wildcats (2-0) have reached No. 1 since spending two weeks there early in the 2016-17 season.

Yet it’s the seventh of Calipari’s 11 seasons that the Wildcats have spent at least one week atop the AP Top 25. That includes 10 weeks during the 2011-12 season on the way to the national championship and a start-to-finish stay in 2014-15 as the Wildcats carried an unbeaten record to the Final Four, where they lost to Wisconsin.

“We’ve grown very close over this time we’ve spent together, and I feel like the closer we are, the better we are going into the postseason, throughout the year,” freshman forward Keion Brooks Jr. said after Friday’s victory over the Colonels.

The same five teams were at the top of the poll, just in reshuffled order.