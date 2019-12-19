College men: Utah thwarts Wildcats' late rally

Timmy Allen hit a tiebreaking floater with 1:14 left and Utah dodged a comeback try by No. 6 Kentucky for a 69-66 victory Wednesday night at Las Vegas.

The Wildcats (8-2) used a 27-10 run to tie it at 68 on Ashton Hagans’ dunk with 1:43 remaining, but Allen put the Utes (9-2) back ahead with his basket.

Kentucky got off three more shots, including two in the final 11 seconds, but none connected.

Allen had 25 points and nine rebounds. Both Gach contributed 14 points and six rebounds, Rylan Jones had 12 points and Riley Battin added 10 for the Utes. Tyrese Maxey led Kentucky with 18 points, and Hagans added 16.

NO. 2 GONZAGA 94, NORTH CAROLINA 81: At Spokane, Wash., Corey Kispert scored 26 points, Filip Petrusev added 20 and Gonzaga handed North Carolina its fourth straight loss.

The Bulldogs (12-1) won their fourth straight since suffering their only loss of the season against Michigan in the final of the Battle 4 Atlantis.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

Garrison Brooks led North Carolina (6-5) with 16 points, but the Tar Heels have dropped four straight for the first time since the 2009-10 season.