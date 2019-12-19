College men: Utah thwarts Wildcats' late rally

Timmy Allen hit a tiebreaking floater with 1:14 left and Utah dodged a comeback try by No. 6 Kentucky for a 69-66 victory Wednesday night at Las Vegas.
The Wildcats (8-2) used a 27-10 run to tie it at 68 on Ashton Hagans’ dunk with 1:43 remaining, but Allen put the Utes (9-2) back ahead with his basket.
Kentucky got off three more shots, including two in the final 11 seconds, but none connected.
Allen had 25 points and nine rebounds. Both Gach contributed 14 points and six rebounds, Rylan Jones had 12 points and Riley Battin added 10 for the Utes. Tyrese Maxey led Kentucky with 18 points, and Hagans added 16.
NO. 2 GONZAGA 94, NORTH CAROLINA 81: At Spokane, Wash., Corey Kispert scored 26 points, Filip Petrusev added 20 and Gonzaga handed North Carolina its fourth straight loss.
The Bulldogs (12-1) won their fourth straight since suffering their only loss of the season against Michigan in the final of the Battle 4 Atlantis.
Garrison Brooks led North Carolina (6-5) with 16 points, but the Tar Heels have dropped four straight for the first time since the 2009-10 season.
NO. 3 LOUISVILLE 70, MIAMI, OHIO 46: At Louisville, Ky., Jordan Nwora scored 20 points and Louisville pulled away with a 17-0 run to win.
Ryan McMahon added 11 points for Louisville (11-1), and Dwayne Sutton tied a career-high with 15 rebounds. Mekhi Lairy led the Redhawks (5-6) with 10 points.
NO. 8 OREGON 81, MONTANA 48: At Eugene, Ore., Oregon made a big addition to its lineup as 6-foot-11 N’Faly Dante played his first college game and contributed 11 points in a rout. Payton Pritchard and Will Richardson led the Ducks (9-2) with 14 points each, and Pritchard added seven assists.
NO. 9 VIRGINIA 56, STONY BROOK 44: At Charlottesville, Va., Kihei Clark scored 14 points and Jay Huff had eight of his 12 during a second-half run for Virginia.
NO. 10 BAYLOR 91, UT-MARTIN 63: At Houston, Davion Mitchell and Jared Butler scored 19 points each and Baylor won its eighth straight game. MaCio Teague had 12 points and Mark Vital added 11 for the Bears (9-1).
NO. 15 MICHIGAN ST. 77, NORTHWESTERN 72: At Evanston, Ill., Cassius Winston scored 21 points and Xavier Tillman had 15 points and 10 rebounds for Michigan State. Boo Buie scored a career-high 26 points for Northwestern (5-5, 0-2).