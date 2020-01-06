College men: Undefeated Auburn, San Diego St rise in Top 25

San Diego State survived a big test by beating a talented Utah State team on the road. Auburn kicked off the SEC season by winning at Mississippi State for the third time in its last 18 tries.

As the calendar flipped to a new year, the Aztecs and Tigers are the only undefeated Division I teams left.

Both moved up in The Associated Press poll released Monday.

The top three spots remained unchanged. No. 1 Gonzaga received 54 first-place votes from a 65-member media panel, with No. 2 Duke getting nine and No. 3 Kansas two. Baylor was No. 4.

Auburn (13-0) climbed three spots to No. 5, its highest ranking since reaching No. 2 in 1999-00. San Diego State (15-0) moved up six places to No. 7, the Aztecs' highest ranking since hitting No. 5 six years ago.

Marquette, which defeated No. 16 Villanova on Saturday, received 25 votes, while Wisconsin, which beat then-No.2 Ohio State on Friday, got 17 votes.

The Tigers blew through their nonconference schedule before opening SEC play at Humphrey Coliseum, where they've struggled since 2001. Auburn pulled away in the second half of the 80-68 victory and was led by J'Von McCormick, a bit player on last year's team who scored 28 points.