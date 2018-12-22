Rob Edwards scored 15 points and hit two free throws with 6.1 seconds left, setting off a wild celebration in the desert as No. 18 Arizona State knocked off No. 1 Kansas 80-76 on Saturday night at Tempe, Ariz.
Arizona State (9-2) struggled hitting shots around the rim and stopping Kansas preseason All-American Dedric Lawson while falling behind by nine.
Like Arizona State did while beating Kansas a year ago, the Sun Devils rallied late, using a 10-0 run to go up 76-74 with 90 seconds left.
Kansas tied it on two free throws, then Arizona State’s Remy Martin hit a pull-up jumper with 58 seconds left. The Jayhawks (10-1) fumbled the ball away for a backcourt violation on the next possession and Edwards hit the two sealing free throws for Arizona State’s second win over a No. 1 team.
The Jayhawks played their fourth straight game without big man Udoka Azubuike due to an ankle injury, failing in their first true road test by not making enough plays down the stretch. Dedric Lawson led Kansas with 30 points and 14 rebounds.
NO. 3 TENNESSEE 83, WAKE FOREST 64: At Knoxville, Tenn., Grant Williams had 22 points and 10 rebounds as Tennessee earned its sixth consecutive victory.
Kyle Alexander scored a career-high 19 points and had eight rebounds to help Tennessee (10-1) extend its home winning streak to 15 games. The Volunteers haven’t lost at Thompson-Boling Arena since last season, falling 94-84 to Auburn on Jan. 2.
NO. 4 MICHIGAN 71, AIR FORCE 50: The Wolverines went on a 19-3 run in the first half and improved to 12-0. Iggy Brazdeikis finished with 19 points and Charles Matthews added 17 for Michigan.
Michigan is 12-0 for only the third time in school history. The Wolverines also did it in 1985-86 and 2012-13.
NO. 5 VIRGINIA 72, WILLIAM & MARY 40: At Charlottesville, Va., De’Andre Hunter scored 18 points, Kyle Guy had 16 and Virginia pulled away after halftime.
The Tribe (4-8) used a 14-3 run spanning halftime to trim a 17-point deficit to 34-28 early in the second half, but Mamadi Diakite’s basket sparked a 17-2 run that put Virginia (11-0) in command again. Guy had nine points in the run, including the last six.
NO. 6 NEVADA 68, AKRON 62: At Reno, Nev., Caleb Martin and Jordan Caroline scored 19 points apiece, and Martin hit a 3-pointer with 45 seconds left to help Nevada fend off Akron.
Martin’s big shot helped bail out the Wolf Pack (12-0) after another poor performance from beyond the arc.
NO. 7 AUBURN 93, MURRAY ST. 88: At Auburn, Ala., Samir Doughty scored 20 points, Austin Wiley had 17 points and 10 rebounds and Auburn held on to win.
Four days after being upset by North Carolina State, Auburn led 91-79 with 55 seconds remaining before getting a scare because of Murray State’s full-court press and turnovers by the Tigers.
Doughty and Wiley were two of five players to score in double figures for Auburn (10-2). Chuma Okeke had 17 points, Harper finished with 12 and Bryce Brown added 11.
NO. 19 KENTUCKY 80, NO. 9 NO. CAROLINA 72: At Chicago, Keldon Johnson scored 23 points, Reid Travis added 20, and Kentucky won a matchup between two of college basketball’s winningest programs.
Johnson scored 16 in the second half, helping the Wildcats (9-2) hold off the Tar Heels (8-3) in their first meeting since the 2017 NCAA South Regional final. North Carolina won that game on a last-second jumper by Luke Maye en route to its sixth national title.
Tyler Herro scored 15. PJ Washington added 11 points, nine rebounds and a career-high eight assists, and Kentucky won its second in a row since an overtime loss to Seton Hall at Madison Square Garden.
Cameron Johnson led North Carolina with 17 points. Maye scored 16 for the Tar Heels, who knocked off then-No. 4 Gonzaga one week earlier.
