College men: Spartans rising again after throttling Michigan WEDS

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Cassius Winston smoothly dribbling in and out of traffic, distributing the ball and making jump shots. Xavier Tillman controlling the interior on both ends of the court.

This is why Michigan State was the nation’s top-ranked team at the beginning of the season.

It took a little while, but the Spartans are finally on a bit of a roll.

“We had a couple of slip-ups at the beginning of the season, but to keep battling and be on an upward trend shows us we’re fighters,” Winston said. “That’s all you can ask for in a conference like this.”

Winston was simply sensational Sunday, scoring 32 points with nine assists to lift Michigan State over rival Michigan 87-69. On Monday, the Spartans moved up six spots to No. 8 in the AP poll. Michigan moved down seven spots to No. 19.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

It was another victory for Michigan State over its rival. The Spartans beat the Wolverines three times last season and eventually reached the Final Four. Winston’s return was a big reason Michigan State was No. 1 in the preseason poll.