Romeo Langford hit a go-ahead 3-pointer early in overtime and Indiana ended a seven-game skid, taking advantage of No. 6 Michigan State's poor foul shooting for a 79-75 victory Saturday at East Lansing, Mich.
The Spartans (18-4, 9-2) have dropped two straight for the first time this season. Michigan State doomed its chances to win at the line, making just 8 of 22 free throws.
NO. 1 TENNESSEE 93, TEXAS A&M 76: At College Station, Texas, Grant Williams scored 22 points and Tennessee set a school record with its 16th straight win. The Volunteers (20-1, 8-0 Southeastern Conference) surpassed the 15-game streak they had from February 1915 to January 1917.
NO. 2 DUKE 91, ST. JOHN'S 61: At Durham, N.C., freshman phenom Zion Williamson scored 29 points, Tre Jones flirted with a triple-double for Duke. RJ Barrett added 15 points and 14 rebounds while Jones had 13 points, seven rebounds and seven assists for the Blue Devils (19-2).
NO. 3 VIRGINIA 56, MIAMI 46: At Charlottesville, Va., De'Andre Hunter scored 14 points, Mamadi Diakite had 11 points and three blocks, and Virginia locked down on defense again.
NO. 7 KENTUCKY 65, FLORIDA 54: At Gainesville, Fla., Tyler Herro scored 19 points, including a dagger 3-pointer with about 3 minutes to play, and Kentucky rallied from an 11-point deficit. PJ Washington added 15 points and 12 rebounds for the Wildcats (18-3, 7-1 Southeastern Conference), who won their eighth consecutive game.
NO. 8 NEVADA 93, BOISE ST. 73: At Reno, Nev., Caleb Martin scored 30 points and twin brother Cody Martin added a season-high 21 as Nevada (21-1, 8-1 Mountain West) cruised.
NO. 9 NORTH CAROLINA 79, NO. 15 LOUISVILLE 69: At Louisville, Ky., Luke Maye had 20 points and 11 rebounds, Cameron Johnson finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds, and North Carolina avenged a blowout loss.
Local
PARKSIDE 82, MICH. TECH 74: The Rangers rolled to a 38-23 halftime lead and held on to win a Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference game at DeSimone Gymnasium in Somers.
"They pounded it inside against us in the second half and we had no answer for it," said Parkside coach Luke Reigel. "The last few minutes we held on for dear life."
Brandon Hau and Chavares Falnigan each scored 20 for Parkside (11-8, 9-4 GLIAC), which has won five of its last six games. Joey St. Pierre added 12 points and seven rebounds.
ILL. WESLEYAN 76, CARTHAGE 74: Kienan Baltimore scored 31 points and had 11 rebounds in the Red Men's College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin loss at Kenosha.
