NCAA Tournament
FIRST FOUR
At UD Arena, Dayton, Ohio
Tuesday's results
Fairleigh Dickinson 82, Prairie View A&M 76
Belmont 81, Temple 70
Wednesday's games
N.C. Central (18-15) vs. North Dakota State (18-15), 5:40 p.m.
Arizona State (22-10) vs. St. John's (21-12), 8:10 p.m.
EAST REGIONAL
First round
Thursday's games
At Jacksonville (Fla.) Veterans Memorial Arena
LSU (26-6) vs. Yale (22-7), 11:40 a.m.
Maryland (22-10) vs. Belmont (27-5), 2:10 p.m.
At Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines, Iowa
Louisville (20-13) vs. Minnesota (21-13), 11:15 a.m.
Michigan State (28-6) vs. Bradley (20-14), 1:45 p.m.
SOUTH REGIONAL
First round
Thursday's games
At The XL Center, Hartford, Conn.
Villanova (25-9) vs. Saint Mary's (22-11), 6:20 p.m.
Purdue (23-9) vs. Old Dominion (26-8), 8:50 p.m.
MIDWEST REGIONAL
First round
Thursday's games
At Jacksonville (Fla.) Veterans Memorial Arena
Kentucky (27-6) vs. Abilene Christian (27-6), 6:10 p.m.
Wofford (29-4) vs. Seton Hall (20-13), 8:40 p.m.
At Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City
Auburn (26-9) vs. New Mexico State (30-4), 12:30 p.m.
Kansas (25-9) vs. Northeastern (23-10), 3 p.m.
WEST REGIONAL
First round
Thursday's games
At The XL Center, Hartford, Conn.
Florida State (27-7) vs. Vermont (27-6), 1 p.m.
Marquette (24-9) vs. Murray State (27-4), 3:30 p.m.
At Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines, Iowa
Nevada (29-4) vs. Florida (19-15), 5:50 p.m.
Michigan (28-6) vs. Montana (26-8), 8:20 p.m.
At Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City
Gonzaga (30-3) vs. Fairleigh Dickinson (21-13), 6:27 p.m.
Syracuse (20-13) vs. Baylor (19-13), 8:57 p.m.
NIT
First round
Tuesday's results
UNC-Greensboro 84, Campbell 69
Lipscomb 89, Davidson 81
NC State 84, Hofstra 78
Indiana 89, St. Francis (Pa.) 72
Clemson 75, Wright State 69
Memphis 74, San Diego 60
Arkansas 84, Providence 72
Texas 79, South Dakota State 73
Creighton 70, Loyola of Chicago 61
Dayton (21-11) at Colorado (21-12), late
Wednesday's games
Wichita State (19-14) at Furman (25-7), 6 p.m.
Harvard (18-11) at Georgetown (19-13), 6 p.m.
Norfolk State (21-13) at Alabama (18-15), 6 p.m.
Toledo (25-7) at Xavier (18-15), 6 p.m.
Sam Houston State (21-11) at TCU (20-13), 8 p.m.
Butler (16-16) at Nebraska (18-16), 8 p.m.
