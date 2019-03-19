NCAA Tournament

FIRST FOUR

At UD Arena, Dayton, Ohio

Tuesday's results

Fairleigh Dickinson 82, Prairie View A&M 76

Belmont 81, Temple 70

Wednesday's games

N.C. Central (18-15) vs. North Dakota State (18-15), 5:40 p.m.

Arizona State (22-10) vs. St. John's (21-12), 8:10 p.m.

EAST REGIONAL

First round

Thursday's games

At Jacksonville (Fla.) Veterans Memorial Arena

LSU (26-6) vs. Yale (22-7), 11:40 a.m.

Maryland (22-10) vs. Belmont (27-5), 2:10 p.m.

At Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines, Iowa

Louisville (20-13) vs. Minnesota (21-13), 11:15 a.m.

Michigan State (28-6) vs. Bradley (20-14), 1:45 p.m.

SOUTH REGIONAL

First round

Thursday's games

At The XL Center, Hartford, Conn.

Villanova (25-9) vs. Saint Mary's (22-11), 6:20 p.m.

Purdue (23-9) vs. Old Dominion (26-8), 8:50 p.m.

MIDWEST REGIONAL

First round

Thursday's games

At Jacksonville (Fla.) Veterans Memorial Arena

Kentucky (27-6) vs. Abilene Christian (27-6), 6:10 p.m.

Wofford (29-4) vs. Seton Hall (20-13), 8:40 p.m.

At Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City

Auburn (26-9) vs. New Mexico State (30-4), 12:30 p.m.

Kansas (25-9) vs. Northeastern (23-10), 3 p.m.

WEST REGIONAL

First round

Thursday's games

At The XL Center, Hartford, Conn.

Florida State (27-7) vs. Vermont (27-6), 1 p.m.

Marquette (24-9) vs. Murray State (27-4), 3:30 p.m.

At Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines, Iowa

Nevada (29-4) vs. Florida (19-15), 5:50 p.m.

Michigan (28-6) vs. Montana (26-8), 8:20 p.m.

At Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City

Gonzaga (30-3) vs. Fairleigh Dickinson (21-13), 6:27 p.m.

Syracuse (20-13) vs. Baylor (19-13), 8:57 p.m.

NIT

First round

Tuesday's results

UNC-Greensboro 84, Campbell 69

Lipscomb 89, Davidson 81

NC State 84, Hofstra 78

Indiana 89, St. Francis (Pa.) 72

Clemson 75, Wright State 69

Memphis 74, San Diego 60

Arkansas 84, Providence 72

Texas 79, South Dakota State 73

Creighton 70, Loyola of Chicago 61

Dayton (21-11) at Colorado (21-12), late

Wednesday's games

Wichita State (19-14) at Furman (25-7), 6 p.m.

Harvard (18-11) at Georgetown (19-13), 6 p.m.

Norfolk State (21-13) at Alabama (18-15), 6 p.m.

Toledo (25-7) at Xavier (18-15), 6 p.m.

Sam Houston State (21-11) at TCU (20-13), 8 p.m.

Butler (16-16) at Nebraska (18-16), 8 p.m.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments