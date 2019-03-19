NCAA Tournament

FIRST FOUR

At UD Arena, Dayton, Ohio

Wednesday's games

North Dakota State 78, N.C. Central 74

Arizona State 74, St. John's 65

EAST REGIONAL

First round

Thursday's games

At Jacksonville (Fla.) Veterans Memorial Arena

LSU (26-6) vs. Yale (22-7), 11:40 a.m.

Maryland (22-10) vs. Belmont (27-5), 2:10 p.m.

At Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines, Iowa

Louisville (20-13) vs. Minnesota (21-13), 11:15 a.m.

Michigan State (28-6) vs. Bradley (20-14), 1:45 p.m.

SOUTH REGIONAL

First round

Thursday's games

At The XL Center, Hartford, Conn.

Villanova (25-9) vs. Saint Mary's (22-11), 6:20 p.m.

Purdue (23-9) vs. Old Dominion (26-8), 8:50 p.m.

MIDWEST REGIONAL

First round

Thursday's games

At Jacksonville (Fla.) Veterans Memorial Arena

Kentucky (27-6) vs. Abilene Christian (27-6), 6:10 p.m.

Wofford (29-4) vs. Seton Hall (20-13), 8:40 p.m.

At Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City

Auburn (26-9) vs. New Mexico State (30-4), 12:30 p.m.

Kansas (25-9) vs. Northeastern (23-10), 3 p.m.

WEST REGIONAL

First round

Thursday's games

At The XL Center, Hartford, Conn.

Florida State (27-7) vs. Vermont (27-6), 1 p.m.

Marquette (24-9) vs. Murray State (27-4), 3:30 p.m.

At Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines, Iowa

Nevada (29-4) vs. Florida (19-15), 5:50 p.m.

Michigan (28-6) vs. Montana (26-8), 8:20 p.m.

At Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City

Gonzaga (30-3) vs. Fairleigh Dickinson (21-13), 6:27 p.m.

Syracuse (20-13) vs. Baylor (19-13), 8:57 p.m.

NIT

First round

Tuesday's late result

Colorado 78, Dayton 73

Wednesday's results

Wichita State 76, Furman 70

Harvard 71, Georgetown 68

Norfolk State 80, Alabama 79, OT

Xavier 78, Toledo 64

TCU 82, Sam Houston State 69

Nebraska 80, Butler 76

SECOND ROUND

Saturday's game

Arkansas (18-15) at Indiana (18-15), Noon

Sunday, March 24

Harvard (19-11) at N.C. State (23-11), 7:30 p.m.

Wichita State (20-14) at Clemson (20-13), TBA

March 23-25

Lipscomb (26-7) at UNC-Greensboro (29-6), TBA

Norfolk State (22-13) at Colorado (22-12), TBA

Xavier (19-15) vs. Texas (17-16)

Memphis (22-13) at Creighton (19-14), TBA

TCU (21-13) vs. Nebraska (19-16)

