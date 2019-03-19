NCAA Tournament
FIRST FOUR
At UD Arena, Dayton, Ohio
Wednesday's games
North Dakota State 78, N.C. Central 74
Arizona State 74, St. John's 65
EAST REGIONAL
First round
Thursday's games
At Jacksonville (Fla.) Veterans Memorial Arena
LSU (26-6) vs. Yale (22-7), 11:40 a.m.
Maryland (22-10) vs. Belmont (27-5), 2:10 p.m.
At Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines, Iowa
Louisville (20-13) vs. Minnesota (21-13), 11:15 a.m.
Michigan State (28-6) vs. Bradley (20-14), 1:45 p.m.
SOUTH REGIONAL
First round
Thursday's games
At The XL Center, Hartford, Conn.
Villanova (25-9) vs. Saint Mary's (22-11), 6:20 p.m.
Purdue (23-9) vs. Old Dominion (26-8), 8:50 p.m.
MIDWEST REGIONAL
First round
Thursday's games
At Jacksonville (Fla.) Veterans Memorial Arena
Kentucky (27-6) vs. Abilene Christian (27-6), 6:10 p.m.
Wofford (29-4) vs. Seton Hall (20-13), 8:40 p.m.
At Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City
Auburn (26-9) vs. New Mexico State (30-4), 12:30 p.m.
Kansas (25-9) vs. Northeastern (23-10), 3 p.m.
WEST REGIONAL
First round
Thursday's games
At The XL Center, Hartford, Conn.
Florida State (27-7) vs. Vermont (27-6), 1 p.m.
Marquette (24-9) vs. Murray State (27-4), 3:30 p.m.
At Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines, Iowa
Nevada (29-4) vs. Florida (19-15), 5:50 p.m.
Michigan (28-6) vs. Montana (26-8), 8:20 p.m.
At Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City
Gonzaga (30-3) vs. Fairleigh Dickinson (21-13), 6:27 p.m.
Syracuse (20-13) vs. Baylor (19-13), 8:57 p.m.
NIT
First round
Tuesday's late result
Colorado 78, Dayton 73
Wednesday's results
Wichita State 76, Furman 70
Harvard 71, Georgetown 68
Norfolk State 80, Alabama 79, OT
Xavier 78, Toledo 64
TCU 82, Sam Houston State 69
Nebraska 80, Butler 76
SECOND ROUND
Saturday's game
Arkansas (18-15) at Indiana (18-15), Noon
Sunday, March 24
Harvard (19-11) at N.C. State (23-11), 7:30 p.m.
Wichita State (20-14) at Clemson (20-13), TBA
March 23-25
Lipscomb (26-7) at UNC-Greensboro (29-6), TBA
Norfolk State (22-13) at Colorado (22-12), TBA
Xavier (19-15) vs. Texas (17-16)
Memphis (22-13) at Creighton (19-14), TBA
TCU (21-13) vs. Nebraska (19-16)
