College men's poll March 3

AP Top 25
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' men's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Mar. 1, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:<
;Record;Pts;Pvs
1. Kansas (64);26-3;1,600;1
2. Gonzaga;29-2;1,514;3
3. Dayton;27-2;1,453;4
4. Baylor;25-3;1,395;2
5. San Diego St.;28-1;1,375;5
6. Kentucky;24-5;1,253;8
7. Florida St.;24-5;1,164;6
8. Seton Hall;21-7;1,145;13
9. Maryland;23-6;1,041;9
10. Louisville;24-6;948;11
11. Creighton;22-7;843;10
12. Duke;23-6;809;7
13. Oregon;22-7;802;14
14. Villanova;22-7;779;12
15. BYU;24-7;756;17
16. Michigan St.;20-9;726;24
17. Auburn;24-5;575;15
18. Iowa;20-9;492;18
19. Ohio St.;20-9;489;23
20. Penn St.;21-8;367;16
21. Houston;22-7;265;25
22. Virginia;21-7;219;-
23. Illinois;20-9;208;-
24. Wisconsin;19-10;179;-
25. Michigan;18-11;94;19
Others receiving votes: Butler 68, UCLA 54, Stephen F Austin 47, ETSU 31, West Virginia 22, Providence 17, Colorado 13, Marquette 12, Arizona 9, Texas Tech 9, N Iowa 4, Oklahoma 4, Stanford 4, Arizona St 4, Wichita St. 2, Saint Mary's (Cal) 2, LSU 2, New Mexico St. 2, Southern Cal 1, Belmont 1, Vermont 1.