College men's basketball: Golden Eagles show balance in win
College men

College men's basketball: Golden Eagles show balance in win

UMass Virginia Basketball

Virginia's Jay Huff dunks during the Cavaliers' 58-46 win over Massachusetts on Saturday at Uncasville, Conn.

 JESSICA HILL, Associated Press

Sacar Anim finished with 14 points and six rebounds as Marquette slipped past Robert Morris 66-62 on Saturday at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

Markus Howard had 11 points for the Golden Eagles (3-1). Koby McEwen and Brendan Bailey pitched in with 10 points apiece.

Dante Treacy topped the Colonials (1-6) with 14 points and five assists.

AJ Bramah and reserve Sayveon McEwen each scored 11 with Bramah adding six rebounds. Josh Williams hit two 3-pointers and scored 10.

Marquette had a decided advantage at the free-throw line, sinking 22 of 28 (79%), while the Colonials made 10 of 14.

UW-MILWAUKEE 62, MORGAN ST. 57: At Nassau, Bahamas, Te’Jon Lucas had a career-high 26 points as Milwaukee edged Morgan State in the Islands of the Bahamas Showcase.

DeAndre Abram had 14 points for Milwaukee (5-2). Darius Roy added seven assists.

Sherwyn Devonish-Prince Jr. had 13 points for the Bears (3-4). Isaiah Burke added 12 points. Stanley Davis had 12 points and nine rebounds.

Top 10

NO. 7 VIRGINIA 58, UMASS 46: At Uncasville, Conn., Braxton Key scored 16 points and Virginia used its stifling defense to hand UMass its first loss of the season in the Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament.

Kihei Clark added 14 points and Jay Huff chipped in with 10 points and eight rebounds for the Cavaliers (5-0), who limited the Minutemen to just 15 baskets and 30% shooting.

Carl Pierre had 14 points and T.J. Weeks added 12 for Massachusetts (5-1).

Virginia led by five points at the half and by three points after a short jumper from Pierre to open the second half.

But the Cavaliers held UMass to four points over the next 14 minutes. A dunk by Mamadi Diakite on a lob from Clark highlighted the run that put Virginia in control at 49-33.

Key had Virginia’s first two baskets and 11 of his points in the first half and closed the scoring with a breakaway dunk.

UMass tried to speed up the pace, opening the game with a trapping press. But the Minutemen hit just three of their first 14 shots. Diakite, who came in averaging just under 16 points a game, scored only four points in 21 minutes.

Sacar Anim h/s

Anim
Te'Jon Lucas UWM

Lucas
Braxton Key

Key
