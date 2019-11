College men's basketball for Nov. 21

14. Arizona (4-0) did not play. Next: vs. South Dakota State, Thursday.

15. Utah State (5-0) did not play. Next: vs. LSU, Friday.

16. Memphis (3-1) did not play. Next: vs. Little Rock, Wednesday.

17. Villanova (2-1) did not play. Next: vs. Middle Tennessee, Thursday.

18. Xavier (4-0) did not play. Next: vs. Towson, Thursday.

19. Auburn (5-0) did not play. Next: vs. New Mexico, Monday.

20. Tennessee (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. Alabama State, Wednesday.

21. VCU (4-0) did not play. Next: vs. FGCU, Saturday.

22. Texas (4-0) did not play. Next: vs. Georgetown, Thursday.

23. Colorado (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. Wyoming, Sunday.

24. Baylor (2-1) did not play. Next: vs. Ohio, Thursday.

25. Washington (3-1) beat Maine 72-53. Next: vs. Montana, Friday.

