College men's basketball for Nov. 10

Top 25 Fared

1. Michigan State (0-1) did not play. Next: vs. Binghamton, Sunday.

2. Kentucky (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. Evansville, Tuesday.

3. Kansas (1-1) did not play. Next: vs. Monmouth, Friday.

4. Duke (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. Central Arkansas, Tuesday.

5. Louisville (1-0) did not play. Next: vs. Youngstown State, Sunday.

6. Florida (1-0) did not play. Next: vs. Florida State, Sunday.

7. Maryland (1-0) vs. Rhode Island. Next: vs. Oakland, Saturday.

8. Gonzaga (1-0) vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff. Next: vs. North Dakota, Tuesday.

9. North Carolina (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. Gardner-Webb, Friday.

10. Villanova (1-0) did not play. Next: at No. 18 Ohio State, Wednesday.

11. Virginia (1-0) did not play. Next: vs. James Madison, Wednesday.

12. Seton Hall (2-0) beat Stony Brook 74-57. Next: vs. No. 1 Michigan State, Thursday.

13. Texas Tech (1-0) vs. Bethune-Cookman. Next: vs. Houston Baptist, Wednesday.