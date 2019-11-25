You are the owner of this article.
College men's basketball for Nov. 26
agate

AP Top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 24, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:<

;Record;Pts;Prv

1. Duke (53);6-0;1610;1

2. Louisville (7);6-0;1512;2

3. Michigan St. (4);3-1;1500;3

4. Kansas;3-1;1383;4

5. Maryland;5-0;1262;6

6. North Carolina;4-0;1260;5

7. Virginia (1);6-0;1232;7

8. Gonzaga;6-0;1222;8

9. Kentucky;5-1;1090;9

10. Ohio St.;5-0;1033;10

11. Oregon;5-0;1006;11

12. Texas Tech;5-0;933;12

13. Seton Hall;4-1;866;13

14. Arizona;6-0;716;14

15. Utah St.;7-0;702;15

16. Memphis;5-1;587;16

17. Tennessee;4-0;490;20

18. Auburn;5-0;488;19

19. Baylor;5-1;450;24

20. VCU;5-0;426;21

21. Colorado;4-0;290;23

22. Villanova;4-2;247;17

23. Washington;5-1;228;25

24. Florida;5-2;148;—

25. Xavier;6-1;139;18

Others receiving votes: Florida St. 137, Oklahoma 22, Saint Mary's (Cal) 22, Butler 21, LSU 19, Texas 16, Arkansas 13, Michigan 12, Penn St. 10, Purdue 10, Liberty 6, Wisconsin 4, Cincinnati 3, Missouri 3, San Diego St. 2, Vermont 2, Dayton 1, Georgetown 1, Mississippi St. 1.

