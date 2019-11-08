College men's basketball for Nov. 9

AP Top 25

1. Michigan State (0-1) did not play. Next: vs. Binghamton, Sunday.

2. Kentucky (1-0) did not play. Next: vs. Eastern Kentucky, Friday.

3. Kansas (0-1) did not play. Next: vs. UNC Greensboro, Friday.

4. Duke (1-0) did not play. Next: vs. Colorado State, Friday.

5. Louisville (1-0) did not play. Next: vs. Youngstown State, Sunday.

6. Florida (1-0) did not play. Next: vs. Florida State, Sunday.

7. Maryland (1-0) did not play. Next: vs. Rhode Island, Saturday.

8. Gonzaga (1-0) did not play. Next: vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Saturday.

9. North Carolina (1-0) beat Notre Dame 76-65. Next: at UNC Wilmington, Friday.

10. Villanova (1-0) did not play. Next: at No. 18 Ohio State, Wednesday.

11. Virginia (1-0) beat Syracuse 48-34. Next: vs. James Madison, Wednesday.

12. Seton Hall (1-0) did not play. Next: vs. Stony Brook, Saturday.

13. Texas Tech (1-0) did not play. Next: vs. Bethune-Cookman, Saturday.