College men's basketball for Dec. 10
agate

AP Top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 8, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:<

;Record;Pts;Prv

1. Louisville (55);9-0;1591;1

2. Kansas (4);7-1;1486;2

3. Ohio St. (5);9-0;1464;6

4. Maryland;10-0;1428;3

5. Michigan;8-1;1286;4

6. Gonzaga;10-1;1235;9

7. Duke;9-1;1232;10

8. Kentucky;7-1;1170;8

9. Virginia;8-1;1060;5

10. Oregon;7-2;905;13

11. Baylor;7-1;872;18

12. Auburn;8-0;836;14

13. Memphis;8-1;756;15

14. Dayton;7-1;672;19

15. Arizona;9-1;654;12

16. Michigan St.;6-3;637;11

17. North Carolina;6-3;615;7

18. Butler;9-0;529;24

19. Tennessee;7-1;455;21

20. Villanova;7-2;285;23

21. Florida St.;8-2;253;17

22. Seton Hall;6-3;250;16

23. Xavier;9-1;216;—

24. Colorado;7-1;210;20

25. San Diego St.;10-0;197;—

Others receiving votes: Utah St. 160, Washington 144, Purdue 130, Indiana 13, Marquette 11, Liberty 9, Saint Mary's (Cal) 8, Texas 6, Florida 5, Penn St. 5, Georgetown 4, Richmond 3, West Virginia 3, LSU 2, DePaul 1, Duquesne 1, VCU 1.

