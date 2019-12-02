College men's basketball for Dec. 3
0 comments
agate

College men's basketball for Dec. 3

  • 0

AP Top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' men's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 1, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

Record Pts Prv

1. Louisville (48) 7-0 1599 2

2. Kansas (3) 6-1 1497 4

3. Maryland 8-0 1446 5

4. Michigan (9) 7-0 1429 -

5. Virginia (5) 7-0 1424 7

6. Ohio St. 7-0 1244 10

7. North Carolina 6-1 1162 6

8. Kentucky 6-1 1096 9

9. Gonzaga 8-1 1095 8

10. Duke 7-1 1083 1

11. Michigan St. 5-2 964 3

12. Arizona 9-0 875 14

13. Oregon 6-2 785 11

14. Auburn 7-0 698 18

15. Memphis 6-1 652 16

16. Seton Hall 6-2 629 13

17. Florida St. 7-1 562 -

18. Baylor 5-1 466 19

19. Dayton 5-1 386 -

20. Colorado 6-0 371 21

21. Tennessee 6-1 331 17

22. Washington 5-1 222 23

23. Villanova 5-2 192 22

24. Butler 7-0 165 -

25. Utah St. 7-1 112 15

Others receiving votes: Florida 111, Xavier 91, San Diego St. 89, Saint Mary's (Cal) 86, Oklahoma St. 85, Texas Tech 43, West Virginia 28, Purdue 24, DePaul 18, Arkansas 17, Indiana 13, Penn St. 9, Stephen F Austin 7, Oklahoma 6, Liberty 5, Notre Dame 2, Richmond 2, VCU 2, SMU 1, Delaware 1.

No. 5 Maryland 84, Marquette 63

(Sunday's game)

MARYLAND (8-0)

J.Smith 3-8 2-3 8, Cowan 7-14 6-7 22, Wiggins 6-13 0-0 15, Morsell 7-14 1-2 17, Ayala 3-9 1-2 9, Makhe.Mitchell 0-0 0-0 0, Makhi Mitchell 2-3 0-0 4, Hart 1-1 0-0 2, Scott 2-3 2-2 7. Totals 31-65 12-16 84.<

MARQUETTE (5-2)

Bailey 10-16 0-0 27, John 0-3 0-0 0, McEwen 2-8 0-0 5, Howard 1-12 4-6 6, Anim 9-14 0-0 21, Cain 0-1 0-0 0, Morrow 0-1 0-0 0, Johnson 1-1 1-3 3, Elliott 0-3 1-2 1. Totals 23-59 6-11 63.<

Halftime—Maryland 42-21. 3-Point Goals—Maryland 10-29 (Wiggins 3-8, Morsell 2-3, Cowan 2-7, Ayala 2-8, Scott 1-1, J.Smith 0-2), Marquette 11-29 (Bailey 7-12, Anim 3-4, McEwen 1-5, Elliott 0-2, Howard 0-6). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Maryland 40 (Morsell 10), Marquette 30 (Johnson 11). Assists—Maryland 13 (Cowan 4), Marquette 12 (McEwen 5). Total Fouls—Maryland 13, Marquette 19. Technicals—Ayala, Elliott. A—2,439 (1,200).

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+8
Squabbles between Waterford-area fire agencies have ‘potential to cause harm’
Local News

Squabbles between Waterford-area fire agencies have ‘potential to cause harm’

  • 8 min to read

Interdepartmental squabbles and clashing egos are getting in the way of public safety, a Journal Times investigation found.

Call logs and after-call reports demonstrate how deep the divide has gotten: First responders from the Tichigan and Rochester departments have repeatedly called more distant fire departments for backup despite a Waterford ambulance being mere minutes away.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News