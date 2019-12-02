College men's basketball for Dec. 3

AP Top 25
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' men's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 1, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:
Record Pts Prv
1. Louisville (48) 7-0 1599 2
2. Kansas (3) 6-1 1497 4
3. Maryland 8-0 1446 5
4. Michigan (9) 7-0 1429 -
5. Virginia (5) 7-0 1424 7
6. Ohio St. 7-0 1244 10
7. North Carolina 6-1 1162 6
8. Kentucky 6-1 1096 9
9. Gonzaga 8-1 1095 8
10. Duke 7-1 1083 1
11. Michigan St. 5-2 964 3
12. Arizona 9-0 875 14
13. Oregon 6-2 785 11
14. Auburn 7-0 698 18
15. Memphis 6-1 652 16
16. Seton Hall 6-2 629 13
17. Florida St. 7-1 562 -
18. Baylor 5-1 466 19
19. Dayton 5-1 386 -
20. Colorado 6-0 371 21
21. Tennessee 6-1 331 17
22. Washington 5-1 222 23
23. Villanova 5-2 192 22
24. Butler 7-0 165 -
25. Utah St. 7-1 112 15
Others receiving votes: Florida 111, Xavier 91, San Diego St. 89, Saint Mary's (Cal) 86, Oklahoma St. 85, Texas Tech 43, West Virginia 28, Purdue 24, DePaul 18, Arkansas 17, Indiana 13, Penn St. 9, Stephen F Austin 7, Oklahoma 6, Liberty 5, Notre Dame 2, Richmond 2, VCU 2, SMU 1, Delaware 1.
No. 5 Maryland 84, Marquette 63
(Sunday's game)
MARYLAND (8-0)
J.Smith 3-8 2-3 8, Cowan 7-14 6-7 22, Wiggins 6-13 0-0 15, Morsell 7-14 1-2 17, Ayala 3-9 1-2 9, Makhe.Mitchell 0-0 0-0 0, Makhi Mitchell 2-3 0-0 4, Hart 1-1 0-0 2, Scott 2-3 2-2 7. Totals 31-65 12-16 84.<
MARQUETTE (5-2)
Bailey 10-16 0-0 27, John 0-3 0-0 0, McEwen 2-8 0-0 5, Howard 1-12 4-6 6, Anim 9-14 0-0 21, Cain 0-1 0-0 0, Morrow 0-1 0-0 0, Johnson 1-1 1-3 3, Elliott 0-3 1-2 1. Totals 23-59 6-11 63.<
Halftime—Maryland 42-21. 3-Point Goals—Maryland 10-29 (Wiggins 3-8, Morsell 2-3, Cowan 2-7, Ayala 2-8, Scott 1-1, J.Smith 0-2), Marquette 11-29 (Bailey 7-12, Anim 3-4, McEwen 1-5, Elliott 0-2, Howard 0-6). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Maryland 40 (Morsell 10), Marquette 30 (Johnson 11). Assists—Maryland 13 (Cowan 4), Marquette 12 (McEwen 5). Total Fouls—Maryland 13, Marquette 19. Technicals—Ayala, Elliott. A—2,439 (1,200).