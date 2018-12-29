Luke Reigel enjoyed the moment for a moment on Saturday.
Then, like the veteran coach he is, he turned his attention to the next game.
The UW-Parkside men's basketball team routed Trinity International 96-71 in a nonconference game at the DeSimone Gymnasium at Kenosha. It was Reigel's 231st career win with the Rangers, the most in the program's history.
Reigel, who started at Parkside in 2003, had been tied in career wins with Steve Stephens, who coached from 1969 to 1982.
"To even be mentioned in the same breath as Coach Stephens is an honor," Reigel said after the game. "He was a great coach and an even better person. So many players, coaches and people have out a lot of work into this. I wouldn't be here without all them."
The Rangers (4-6) took any drama out of the game by taking a 51-35 lead at halftime and rolling to a win. They shot 61 percent from the field, out-rebounded the Trojans (10-7) 42-27 and had 26 assists on 36 field goals.
Freshman center Joey St. Pierre scored 33 points, making 14 of 16 field goals, while Brandon Trimble added 18 points and Adam Bonk 13.
"Our guys did a great job finding Joey near the rim and he did a great job finishing," Reigel said. "This was a real good game for us after a long break."
Reigel's team cheered him in the locker room and the coach allowed himself to savor the accomplishment for a few minutes. "It was a nice moment, but I found myself almost immediately thinking about how we need to get better," Reigel said.
Top ten
NO. 3 TENNESSEE 96, TENN. TECH 53: At Knoxville, Tenn., Grant Williams scored 25 points and went 10 of 11 from the floor to lead a strong shooting performance for Tennessee. Tennessee (11-1) shot a season-high 63.8 percent (37 of 58), aided by 12 dunks.
NO. 5 KANSAS 86, E. MICHIGAN 63: At Lawrence, Kan., Udoka Azubuike scored 23 points and grabbed nine rebounds in his return from an ankle injury and Kansas cruised.
The 7-footer's presence opened things up offensively for the Jayhawks (11-1) as they racked up a season-high 25 assists and had 10 players score. Quentin Grimes was second on the team with 16 points, and Devon Dotson added 15.
NO. 6 NEVADA 86, UTAH 71: At Salt Lake City, Utah, Caleb Martin scored a career-high 33 points, Jordan Caroline added 17 for Nevada.
Nevada, which forced Utah into 18 turnovers, remained just one of five undefeated NCAA Division I teams.
NO. 8 MICH. ST. 88, NO. ILLINOIS 60: At East Lansing, Mich., Cassius Winston matched a career-high with six 3-pointers and scored 24 points, leading Michigan State.
The Spartans (11-2) have won six straight, heading into the Big Ten season. The Huskies (7-6) have alternated between winning and losing for much of the season.
