The UW-Parkside men's basketball team found the formula for success on Thursday night: share the basketball.
The Rangers had 20 assists on 25 field goals and beat Northwood 82-74 in a Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference game at DeSimone Gymnasium in Somers.
Parkside (5-6, 3-2 GLIAC) led 39-28 at halftime. Northwood cut the lead to 70-62 with three minutes, but the Rangers made enough plays to preserve the win.
"This was a quality win," said Parkside coach Luke Reigel. "We had very good ball movement most of the game. We're sharing it well. We're also learning from our losses. We were in the same position a few games ago and we lost. Tonight, we didn't panic and finished."
Brandon Trimble scored 20 points, making 5 of 6 shots and 8 of 9 free throws. Adam Bonk added 18 points and Chavares Flanigan had 17 points and grabbed five rebounds.
Top ten
NO. 2 MICGHIGAN 68, PENN ST. 55: At Ann Arbor, Mich., Iggy Brazdeikis had 16 points and 11 rebounds, and Michigan returned to Big Ten play with a victory.
The unbeaten Wolverines (14-0, 3-0) weren't always that dominant while playing lesser competition in December, and the first half against Penn State (7-7, 0-3) wasn't all that great either from an aesthetic standpoint.
Jordan Poole led Michigan with 17 points and has reached double figures in nine straight games. Charles Matthews added 14 points for the Wolverines. Mike Watkins scored 19 points for Penn State.
